Chiefs at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock pits a couple of winless teams in the shadow of the Empire State Building as Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) take on Russell Wilson and the Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium.

Yes. Mahomes and the Chiefs are 0-2 with losses to the Chargers and the Eagles. Is the dynasty dead? on life support? or merely on pause? Well, a loss Sunday and their streak of nine consecutive AFC West titles could well be in serious jeopardy.

Wilson turned back the clock last Sunday throwing for 450 yards...but it was not enough as the Cowboys rallied at the end of regulation and the end of overtime to win 40-37 to drop New York to 0-2.

Lets take a deeper dive into Sunday Night Football and perhaps find a couple of sweats to attack.

NBC Sports has all the latest to get you ready for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs at the New York Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game odds for Kansas City at New York

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-325), New York Giants (+260)

Spread: Chiefs -6.0

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -6.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year Mike Florio and Nick Wright spell out why if the Chiefs lose Week 3, it’ll suggest they’re “just not that good” and that could change expectations from them this season.

Quarterback Matchup for Kansas City at New York

Chiefs Expected Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Philadelphia – 16-29 (55.2%), 187yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 66yds

Season: 2GP, 40-68 (58.8%), 445yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 13 carries for 123yds, 2 Rushing TDs

Giants Expected Starting QB: Russell Wilson

Last Game: 9/14 at Dallas – 30-41 (73.2%), 450yds, 3 TDs, I INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 23yds

Season: 2GP, 47-78 (60.3%), 618yds, 3 TDs, I INT, Sacked 5 times, 11 carries for 67yds



Chiefs at Giants team stats, betting trends

The Giants have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Giants went 5-12 against the spread last season

The Under is 7-3 in the Giants’ last 10 home games



Chiefs Player Injuries

WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Jawaan Taylor (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Ethan Driskell (undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game DE Mike Danna (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kristian Fulton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Deon Bush (Achilles) was placed on IR Monday

(Achilles) was placed on IR Monday WR Rashee Rice remains suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy

Giants Player Injuries

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Andrew Thomas (Lisfranc) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(Lisfranc) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Jon Runyan (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Darius Slayton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Wan’Dale Robinson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Gunner Olszewski (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Darius Muasau (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chauncey Golston (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF Pro Football Focus dives into the numbers for Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes before analyzing other impact players in Sunday Night Football's Week 3 matchup when the Chiefs visit the Giants.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

