Chiefs at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock pits a couple of winless teams in the shadow of the Empire State Building as Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) take on Russell Wilson and the Giants (0-2) at MetLife Stadium.
Yes. Mahomes and the Chiefs are 0-2 with losses to the Chargers and the Eagles. Is the dynasty dead? on life support? or merely on pause? Well, a loss Sunday and their streak of nine consecutive AFC West titles could well be in serious jeopardy.
Wilson turned back the clock last Sunday throwing for 450 yards...but it was not enough as the Cowboys rallied at the end of regulation and the end of overtime to win 40-37 to drop New York to 0-2.
Lets take a deeper dive into Sunday Night Football and perhaps find a couple of sweats to attack.
NBC Sports has all the latest to get you ready for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs at the New York Giants live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Time: 8:20PM EST
- Site: MetLife Stadium
- City: East Rutherford, NJ
- Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock
Game odds for Kansas City at New York
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-325), New York Giants (+260)
- Spread: Chiefs -6.0
- Total: 45.5 points
This game opened at Chiefs -6.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Kansas City at New York
- Chiefs Expected Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes
Last Game: 9/14 vs. Philadelphia – 16-29 (55.2%), 187yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 66yds
Season: 2GP, 40-68 (58.8%), 445yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 4 times, 13 carries for 123yds, 2 Rushing TDs
- Giants Expected Starting QB: Russell Wilson
Last Game: 9/14 at Dallas – 30-41 (73.2%), 450yds, 3 TDs, I INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 23yds
Season: 2GP, 47-78 (60.3%), 618yds, 3 TDs, I INT, Sacked 5 times, 11 carries for 67yds
Chiefs at Giants team stats, betting trends
- The Giants have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games
- The Giants went 5-12 against the spread last season
- The Under is 7-3 in the Giants’ last 10 home games
Chiefs Player Injuries
- WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RT Jawaan Taylor (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Ethan Driskell (undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game
- DE Mike Danna (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Kristian Fulton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Deon Bush (Achilles) was placed on IR Monday
- WR Rashee Rice remains suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy
Giants Player Injuries
- RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LT Andrew Thomas (Lisfranc) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LG Jon Runyan (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Darius Slayton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Gunner Olszewski (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Darius Muasau (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Chauncey Golston (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chiefs and the Giants:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Giants at +5.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.
