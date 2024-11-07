Padres manager Mike Shildt agrees to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season

SAN DIEGO — San Diego manager Mike Shildt and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Shildt was hired in November 2023 and given a two-year deal.

San Diego went 93-69 this season, finishing second in the NL West, five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres swept Atlanta 2-0 in the Wild Card Series, then lost a five-game Division Series to the Dodgers after taking a 2-1 lead.

“Obviously a tremendous year for the big league team, a very good year for the organization, just a really strong year for Mike as a manager,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a video call with reporters. “It was clear that he’s somebody that I want to partner with for a long time. And that’s what this extension is a sign of, just a job really well done.”

Shildt said he was “just extremely blessed, grateful, appreciative of the confidence that ownership and A.J. have shown, and not only me being in the organization now going on four years, but getting the opportunity last year to manage the club and now of course this year to now get the extension.

“I like the word that A.J. used, the partnering word with A.J. and the front office,” Shildt said. “My respect for A.J. is only increased in my admiration for how he works and how he goes about his operations and how he assembles not only our big league club, but has put this organization on very, very good footing over the last several years, has been very impressive.”

Shildt managed St. Louis from 2019-21 and led the Cardinals into the playoffs in all three seasons.