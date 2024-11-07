Padres manager Mike Shildt agrees to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Maryland at Minnesota
Max Brosmer has helped Minnesota make a sharp turn into a pass-first team in his only Big Ten season
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues
Blues forward Dylan Holloway taken to the hospital after being struck in neck by puck
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Dodgers not counting on Ohtani to pitch at start of the season following shoulder surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_greeneracing_241106.jpg
Green lives his dream at Laguna Seca
nbc_cbb_hummb10ptw_241106.jpg
Eyes on Smith, Harper in Big Ten men’s basketball
nbc_cbb_hummelbailey_241106_241106.jpg
‘Sky is the limit’ for Rutgers’ Bailey in 2024-25

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Maryland at Minnesota
Max Brosmer has helped Minnesota make a sharp turn into a pass-first team in his only Big Ten season
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues
Blues forward Dylan Holloway taken to the hospital after being struck in neck by puck
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Dodgers not counting on Ohtani to pitch at start of the season following shoulder surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_greeneracing_241106.jpg
Green lives his dream at Laguna Seca
nbc_cbb_hummb10ptw_241106.jpg
Eyes on Smith, Harper in Big Ten men’s basketball
nbc_cbb_hummelbailey_241106_241106.jpg
‘Sky is the limit’ for Rutgers’ Bailey in 2024-25

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Padres manager Mike Shildt agrees to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season

  
Published November 6, 2024 08:45 PM
MLB: Playoffs-Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) before game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

SAN DIEGO — San Diego manager Mike Shildt and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Shildt was hired in November 2023 and given a two-year deal.

San Diego went 93-69 this season, finishing second in the NL West, five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres swept Atlanta 2-0 in the Wild Card Series, then lost a five-game Division Series to the Dodgers after taking a 2-1 lead.

“Obviously a tremendous year for the big league team, a very good year for the organization, just a really strong year for Mike as a manager,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a video call with reporters. “It was clear that he’s somebody that I want to partner with for a long time. And that’s what this extension is a sign of, just a job really well done.”

Shildt said he was “just extremely blessed, grateful, appreciative of the confidence that ownership and A.J. have shown, and not only me being in the organization now going on four years, but getting the opportunity last year to manage the club and now of course this year to now get the extension.

“I like the word that A.J. used, the partnering word with A.J. and the front office,” Shildt said. “My respect for A.J. is only increased in my admiration for how he works and how he goes about his operations and how he assembles not only our big league club, but has put this organization on very, very good footing over the last several years, has been very impressive.”

Shildt managed St. Louis from 2019-21 and led the Cardinals into the playoffs in all three seasons.