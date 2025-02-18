Rangers add Luke Jackson on a 1-year contract

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Free agent reliever Luke Jackson signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers, his original team announced.

The Rangers picked Jackson 45th overall in the 2010 amateur draft and the right-hander made his big league debut for them in 2015. Jackson made 15 appearances for Texas before getting traded to Atlanta after the 2016 season.

Texas made room on its roster by putting reliever Josh Sborz on the 60-day injured list. The right-hander, who had the save in the Rangers’ World Series-clinching game in Game 5 at Arizona in 2023, is rehabbing from right shoulder surgery in November. He was 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 appearances last season.

Jackson finished last season with Atlanta, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances. The Braves reacquired him in a deadline trade after he had gone 4-2 with a 5.40 in 36 games for San Francisco.

The 33-year-old has a 22-11 career record with 19 saves and a 4.24 ERA in 338 games — all in relief — for the Rangers (2015-16), the Braves (2017-21, 2024) and Giants (2023-24). He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021 and then missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.