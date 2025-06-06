Blue Jays at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6, and the Blue Jays (33-29) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (34-28). Paxton Schultz is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

The Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in the MLB. They have won eight of their last 10 games and are now 5.5 games back of the New York Yankees.

Despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 0-5 poor outing, the Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 last night.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Twins

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, Sportsnet ONE

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Twins

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+120), Twins (-141)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Paxton Schultz vs. Bailey Ober

Blue Jays: Paxton Schultz, (0-0, 1.84 ERA)

Last outing (Philadelphia Phillies, 6/3): 1.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Twins: Bailey Ober, (4-1, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing (Seattle Mariners, 5/31): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Twins

The Blue Jays have won 8 of their last 10 games

7 of the Blue Jays’ last 8 matchups against American League teams have gone under the Total

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.09 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

