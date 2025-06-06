Dodgers at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6, and the Dodgers (38-25) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (34-28). Justin Wrobleski is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Sonny Gray for St. Louis.

Last night, the Dodgers’ three runs in the bottom of the eighth were enough to beat the New York Mets 6-5.

The Dodgers have a 2.0 game lead in the tough NL West. With the San Diego Padres heavy on their heels, the Dodgers have won six of their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Cardinals

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Networks Midwest, Matrix Midwest, KMOV-4, SportsNet LA

Odds for the Dodgers at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-110), Cardinals (-108)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Justin Wrobleski vs. Sonny Gray

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski, (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 5/15): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (6-1, 3.65 ERA)

Last outing (Texas Rangers, 5/31): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Cardinals

The Cardinals have won 15 of their last 18 matchups against National League teams

The Over is 7-3 in the Dodgers’ and the Cardinals’ last 5 games combined

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games at the Cardinals

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

