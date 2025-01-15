 Skip navigation
Red Sox acquire catcher Blake Sabol from Giants for international signing pool allocation

  
January 15, 2025
May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Blake Sabol (21) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired catcher Blake Sabol from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday for international signing bonus pool allocation.

Sabol, 27, batted .313 in 11 games for the Giants while spending most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Sacramento. In 121 career major league games, he is a .243 batter with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

To make room for Sabol on the 40-man roster, Boston designated right-hander Chase Shugart for assignment.