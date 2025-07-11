 Skip navigation
Stars trade Matt Dumba to Penguins in swap of defensemen as Pittsburgh also gets draft pick

  
Published July 10, 2025 11:31 PM
NHL: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars

Mar 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) and defenseman Matt Dumba (3) skate off the ice after Johnston scores a goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DALLAS — The Stars traded Matt Dumba to Pittsburgh in a swap of defensemen Thursday, with Dallas getting Vladislav Kolyachonok while sending a 2028 second-round pick to the Penguins.

Dumba never had an impact after signing a $7.5 million, two-year contract in free agency last year. He was a healthy scratch for all 18 playoff games as the Stars lost in the Western Conference final for the third consecutive year.

The 30-year-old Dumba had one goal and nine assists in 63 games during the regular season. It was the fewest goals for Dumba since scoring one in 13 games as a rookie with Minnesota in 2013-14.

Dumba has 258 points (84 goals, 174 assists) in 737 games over 12 seasons. Pittsburgh will be his fourth team in three seasons after he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Wild.

Kolyachonok played for the Penguins and Utah last season, recording seven points (two goals) in 35 games. The 24-year-old’s career began in 2021-22 when the Utah franchise was in Arizona. He has 14 points (four goals) in 74 career games.