Report: Outfielder Jesse Winker and Mets agree to one-year contract

NEW YORK — Outfielder Jesse Winker and the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday, perhaps a signal the team doesn’t expect to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Winker was acquired by the Mets from Washington on July 28 and batted .243 with three homers and 13 RBIs for New York last year. He hit a tying, two-run triple in the Wild Card Series opener at Milwaukee, homered off Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola in Game 3 of the Division Series and had an RBI triple in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Winker batted .253 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs overall last season, then became a free agent.

A 31-year-old who plays the corner outfield positions, Winker could get plenty of plate appearances at designated hitter for the Mets next season along with Starling Marte, after the club signed right fielder Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency.

Winker has a .262 career average with 95 homers and 324 RBIs over eight major league seasons with Cincinnati (2017-21), Seattle (2022), Milwaukee (2023), the Nationals and Mets. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he hit a career-best .305 with 24 homers and 71 RBIs.

Alonso also became a free agent after the season and the first baseman has held talks with the Mets without reaching an agreement. The deal with Winker could be a sign New York is shifting attention and resources in a different direction.

A four-time All-Star who turned 30 on Dec. 7, Alonso has hit 226 homers over six seasons with the Mets.