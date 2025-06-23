Pirates at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 23

It’s Monday, June 23 and the Pirates (31-48) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (43-35). Braxton Ashcraft is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Chad Patrick for Milwaukee.

The Pirates have lost three consecutive series with the latest coming against the Rangers. However, the Buccos won the series finale 8-3 behind big games from Tommy Pham (3 Hits, 3 RBI), Nick Gonzales (2 Hits, 1 RBI), and Spencer Horwitz (3 Hits, 3 RBI, 3 runs).

Milwaukee has won four straight games and seven of the past nine games, including yesterday’s 9-8 thriller over Minnesota. The Brewers swept the Twins by scoring 35 runs over three games to the Twins’ 14. The Brewers and Pirates split the first series of the season, 2-2 in Pittsburgh.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Brewers

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNWI

Odds for the Pirates at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+161), Brewers (-193)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chad Patrick

Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft, (1-0, 1.54 ERA)

Last outing: 2.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Brewers: Chad Patrick, (3-7, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Brewers

Milwaukee has scored 43 runs in the last four games

Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are 2-2 against each other this season

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against NL Central teams

The Under is 13-7-3 in the Pirates’ matchups against NL Central teams this season

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.26 units

Milwaukee has lost three straight when Chad Patrick and 6-10 overall this season

and 6-10 overall this season Pittsburgh has lost the past two when Braxton Ashcraft has pitched and are 3-4 overall this season

