Yankees at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 23

Its Monday, June 23 and the Yankees (45-32) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (40-38).

Allan Winans is slated to take the mound for New York against Nick Lodolo for Cincinnati.

After stumbling through the early part of the week, the Yankees took two of three over the weekend against the Orioles including a 4-2 win yesterday. Jazz Chisholm, Jr. drove in two with a pair of doubles as the Yankees increased their lead in the American League East to 2.5 games over Tampa Bay.

The Reds knocked off the Cardinals 4-1, Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Cincinnati managed just six hits against St. Louis but four of the six were for extra bases. Andrew Abbott allowed just a single run over seven innings to earn his seventh win of the season as the Reds pulled to within 6.5 games of the first place Cubs with the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Reds

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNOH

Odds for the Yankees at the Reds

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-124), Reds (+104)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Allan Winans vs. Nick Lodolo

Yankees: Allan Winans

Last outing: 1st appearance of the season with the Yankees Reds: Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 vs. Minnesota - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Reds

The Yankees are on a 3-game win streak in Cincinnati

The Under has cashed in the Yankees’ last 3 games overall

The Reds have covered in their last 3 games against the Yankees

Elly De La Cruz was 4-13 (.308) in the series against St. Louis with 3 extra base hits

was 4-13 (.308) in the series against St. Louis with 3 extra base hits Aaron Judge was 4-10 (.400) over the weekend against Baltimore

was 4-10 (.400) over the weekend against Baltimore Anthony Volpe is 3-26 (.115) over his last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Yankees and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

