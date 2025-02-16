 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for sixth straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_roundtable_250217.jpg
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jakob Junis and Guardians finalize 1-year, $4.5 million contract

  
Published February 16, 2025 01:34 PM

Right-hander Jakob Junis and the Cleveland Guardians finalized their one-year, $4.5 million contract.

The 32-year-old Junis declined his part of an $8 million mutual option with Cincinnati in November in favor of a $3 million buyout. The Reds acquired him in July in a trade that sent Frankie Montas to the Brewers. He had a 2.85 ERA in five starts and nine relief appearances for Cincinnati, finishing the season 4-0 with a 2.69 ERA in six starts and 18 relief outings.

Junis is 42-45 with a 4.48 ERA in 192 games, including 116 starts, over eight seasons with Kansas City, San Francisco, Milwaukee and Cincinnati.

The Guardians exceeded modest expectations last season with a strong start that set them up to win 92 games and the AL Central before advancing to the AL Championship Series.

Earlier this offseason, they signed Gold Glove first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year, $12 million deal after trading Josh Naylor to Arizona and added reliever Paul Sewald with a one-year, $7 million deal to join a bullpen led by closer Emmanuel Clase.

Left-hander Sam Hentges was placed on the 60-day injured list. He had surgery on Sept. 18 with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache to repair the capsule and labrum in his left shoulder and recovery time was estimated at 12-to-14 months.