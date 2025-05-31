Dodgers transfer pitcher Tyler Glasnow to 60-day injured list, claim catcher Chuckie Robinson

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The team made the move Saturday when catcher Chuckie Robinson was claimed off waivers. The 30-year-old was designated for assignment this week by the Angels.

Glasnow first went on the 15-day IL on April 28 with right shoulder inflammation. With the current move, the right-hander would be eligible to return in late June. He threw his first bullpen session last week.

Glasnow has made five starts this season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings. His first season with the Dodgers was cut short last year because of right elbow tendinitis.

Robinson was batting .272 with one home run and 18 RBIs with Triple-A Salt Lake City. He debuted in the majors with Cincinnati, playing 25 games and hitting two homers and driving in five runs. He also spent time with the Chicago White Sox last year.

Robinson has a .992 fielding percentage and is 12-for-48 in runners caught stealing.