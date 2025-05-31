Dodgers transfer pitcher Tyler Glasnow to 60-day injured list, claim catcher Chuckie Robinson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
Rockies demote first baseman Michael Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Panthers are about to set NHL record for games played in three-year span
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mx_wmxhl_250531.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
Rockies demote first baseman Michael Toglia to Triple-A Albuquerque
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Panthers are about to set NHL record for games played in three-year span
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mx_wmxhl_250531.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dodgers transfer pitcher Tyler Glasnow to 60-day injured list, claim catcher Chuckie Robinson

  
Published May 31, 2025 03:26 PM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The team made the move Saturday when catcher Chuckie Robinson was claimed off waivers. The 30-year-old was designated for assignment this week by the Angels.

Glasnow first went on the 15-day IL on April 28 with right shoulder inflammation. With the current move, the right-hander would be eligible to return in late June. He threw his first bullpen session last week.

Glasnow has made five starts this season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings. His first season with the Dodgers was cut short last year because of right elbow tendinitis.

Robinson was batting .272 with one home run and 18 RBIs with Triple-A Salt Lake City. He debuted in the majors with Cincinnati, playing 25 games and hitting two homers and driving in five runs. He also spent time with the Chicago White Sox last year.

Robinson has a .992 fielding percentage and is 12-for-48 in runners caught stealing.