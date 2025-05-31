AJ Allmendinger’s team faces penalties after violation ahead of Cup practice at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger’s team faces additional penalties after NASCAR officials discovered an unapproved adjustment to the No. 16 Kaulig Racing car before Saturday’s practice session at Nashville Superspeedway.

All cars had to pass pre-race inspection ahead of Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

Allmendinger’s car was on pit road when officials suspected an illegal modification had been made to the car. The car was ordered back to the garage and NASCAR found that an unapproved adjustment had been made. The team was forced to undo that change and had to go back through inspection before being allowed to participate in practice.

NASCAR also held the team for 10 minutes in the 25-minute session.

Additional penalties could be announced later in the day.

Allmendinger is coming off a fourth-place finish in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. That finished moved Allmendinger up eight spots in the season standings to 17th.

Sunday’s race at Nashville begins the second half of the regular season.