Denny Hamlin on baby watch, could miss Sunday's Cup race at Nashville
Denny Hamlin on baby watch, could miss Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Eli Tomac 01.jpg
Eli Tomac wins Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 1 with ‘Beast Mode’ initiated; Jett Lawrence finishes third
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
Rockenfeller anchors Ford's GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Qualifying Heat
Denny Hamlin on baby watch, could miss Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville
Para Hockey World Championship 2025
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Eli Tomac 01.jpg
Eli Tomac wins Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 1 with ‘Beast Mode’ initiated; Jett Lawrence finishes third
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AJ Allmendinger’s team faces penalties after violation ahead of Cup practice at Nashville

  
Published May 31, 2025 05:27 PM

LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger’s team faces additional penalties after NASCAR officials discovered an unapproved adjustment to the No. 16 Kaulig Racing car before Saturday’s practice session at Nashville Superspeedway.

All cars had to pass pre-race inspection ahead of Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

Allmendinger’s car was on pit road when officials suspected an illegal modification had been made to the car. The car was ordered back to the garage and NASCAR found that an unapproved adjustment had been made. The team was forced to undo that change and had to go back through inspection before being allowed to participate in practice.

NASCAR also held the team for 10 minutes in the 25-minute session.

Additional penalties could be announced later in the day.

Allmendinger is coming off a fourth-place finish in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. That finished moved Allmendinger up eight spots in the season standings to 17th.

Sunday’s race at Nashville begins the second half of the regular season.