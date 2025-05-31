 Skip navigation
Mariners promote infield prospect Cole Young from Triple-A Tacoma

  
Published May 31, 2025 03:22 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners promoted infield prospect Cole Young from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Right-hander Bryce Miller was also reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is expected to start. Infielder Leo Rivas and right-hander Casey Legumina were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in corresponding moves. The Mariners also designated right-hander Will Klein for assignment.

Young, 21, was a No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 MLB amateur draft and was the Mariners’ No. 3 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, at the time of his promotion. He was off to a solid start to the year in the Pacific Coast League.

For the season, Young was hitting .277 with an .853 OPS for the Rainiers. In May, though, Young was particularly excellent, hitting .366 with a .467 on-base percentage, as well as 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs.