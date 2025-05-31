 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women’s Open
Para Hockey World Championship 2025
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women’s Open
Para Hockey World Championship 2025
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia

May 31, 2025 05:20 PM
Reigning Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek fired out the gate in a masterclass 200m win over Zharnel Hughes and Christian Coleman at Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.

Related Videos

oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
oly_atm800_marcoarop_250531.jpg
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
oly_atm400mh_alisondossantos_250531.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
oly_atw400mh_annacockrell_250531.jpg
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
oly_at_gstphilly_bednarekintv.jpg
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
oly_at_gstphilly_gabbythomasintv.jpg
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season
oly_at_gstphilly_colehockerintv.jpg
05:26
Hocker’s kick coming along nicely ahead of Philly
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
oly_ihmen_worldchamp_usavnorhl_250524v2.jpg
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
nbc_pft_jeffersononolympics_250521.jpg
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’
nbc_pft_whowillparticpate_250521.jpg
05:22
Who from NFL will want to compete in the Olympics?
nbc_pft_logistics_250521.jpg
12:53
Logistics of NFL players competing in the Olympics
nbc_pft_nflflagfootball_250521.jpg
08:29
NFL players can compete in Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_brown_250521.jpg
07:47
Brown is not interested in Olympic flag football
SHFinal.jpg
01:12
Gold Zone: Best of Scott Hanson from Paris 2024
nbc_pft_flagfootballolympics_250520.jpg
09:07
Update on NFL players and Olympic flag football
oly_atm150_atlantacitygames_ferdinandomanyala_250517.jpg
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
oly_atw100_atlantacitygames_cambreasturgis_250517.jpg
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
trackhighlightvideorace.jpg
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
oly_atw100h_atlantacitygames_keniharrison_250517.jpg
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
oly_atm100_atlantacitygames_akanisimbine_250517.jpg
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
oly_atw150_atlantacitygames_favourofili_250517.jpg
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
oly_atm200h_atlantacitygames_alisondossantos_250517.jpg
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
oly_ihmen_usacan2010recap.jpg
05:59
USA-CAN at Vancouver 2010: Greatest Olympic final?
SMLNoah.jpg
10:37
Boldon previews 2025 track and field season
oly_atw4x100_250511.jpg
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_mx_shimodaintv_250531.jpg
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
nbc_mx_deeganintv_250531.jpg
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
britt_mpx.jpg
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
nbc_moto_roadamericarace1_250531.jpg
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
oly_atm400_matthewhudsonsmith_250531.jpg
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250531.jpg
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
nbc_imsa_rockenfellar_250531.jpg
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
nbc_imsa_vandezande_250531.jpg
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
10:26
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic
nbc_mx_wmxhl_250531.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
01:39
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
07:17
Qualifying Highlights: Detroit Sports Car Classic
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs