X-rays negative on Bobby Witt Jr. after the Royals’ All-Star shortstop is hit on forearm by a pitch

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:01 AM

PEORIA, Ariz. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hit on the forearm by a pitch and left a spring training game against Seattle, but X-rays came back negative and the club said its young All-Star will continue to be evaluated.

Witt immediately fell to the ground after he was struck by a 95 mph fastball thrown by Andres Munoz in the fifth inning. He walked to the dugout after being tended to by a trainer and tried to shake off the pain before heading to the clubhouse.

The Royals described his injury as a contusion and did not say how long he would be out.

Witt was the runner-up to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL MVP race after hitting .332 with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 161 games last year. He led the AL with 211 hits in his third big league season.