Cubs at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Cubs (67-51) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (70-50) in Game 2 of their three-game series.

Cade Horton is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

The Jays continued their dominant play at home last night opening the series with a 5-1 win. Ernie Clement went yard with two ducks on the pond in the fourth inning to break open the game. Jose Berrios allowed two hits over 5.1 innings to improve to 9-4 on the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MARQ, Sportsnet

Odds for the Cubs at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+109), Blue Jays (-129)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Cade Horton vs. Kevin Gausman

Cubs: Cade Horton (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 vs. Cincinnati - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.85 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 at Colorado - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Blue Jays

After losing the series opener on the road, the Cubs have a 10-3 record in Game 2 this season

This season Kevin Gausman has an ERA of 3.86

has an ERA of 3.86 With Kevin Gausman starting the Blue Jays are up 0.75 units on the Run Line at Rogers Centre in 2025

starting the Blue Jays are up 0.75 units on the Run Line at Rogers Centre in 2025 The Pete Crow-Armstrong MVP chatter has gone silent as the outfielder has started August with just 3 hits (2 singles and 1 double) in 37 ABs (.081)

MVP chatter has gone silent as the outfielder has started August with just 3 hits (2 singles and 1 double) in 37 ABs (.081) Vladimir Guererro Jr. is 15-43 (.349) in August

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

