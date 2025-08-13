Red Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Red Sox (66-55) are in Houston to take on the Astros (67-53).

Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Hunter Brown for Houston.

The series is now tied at one game apiece following Boston’s shellacking of the Astros, 14-1, last night. Alex Bregman homered again against his former team as part of the 13-hit onslaught. Dustin May had his best outing of the season throwing six innings of five-hit shutout ball for the Sox.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Astros

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NESN, SCHN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+141), Astros (-167)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Astros

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Hunter Brown

Red Sox: Walker Buehler (7-6, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 at San Diego - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Astros: Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.51 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 at Yankees - 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Astros

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL West teams

The Under has cashed in 10 of the Astros’ last 12 home games with Hunter Brown on the mound

on the mound Hunter Brown has struck out at least 5 in each of his last 5 starts and in 7 of his last 8 outings

has struck out at least 5 in each of his last 5 starts and in 7 of his last 8 outings Rookie Roman Anthony has hit in 5 straight games (7-19)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

