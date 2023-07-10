 Skip navigation
Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBLos Angeles DodgersPat Valaika

Pat
Valaika

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
01:33
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s backing Mookie Betts in the midst of career-year to win the Home Run Derby.
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Pat Valaika.jpg
    Pat Valaika
    LAD 2nd Baseman #46
    Dodgers acquire INF Pat Valaika from Mariners
  • Pat Valaika.jpg
    Pat Valaika
    LAD 2nd Baseman #46
    Mariners sign Pat Valaika to minor league contract
  • Pat Valaika.jpg
    Pat Valaika
    LAD 2nd Baseman #46
    Pat Valaika hits three-run homer for Braves
  • Pat Valaika.jpg
    Pat Valaika
    LAD 2nd Baseman #46
    Braves sign Pat Valaika to minor league contract
  • Pat Valaika.jpg
    Pat Valaika
    LAD 2nd Baseman #46
    Pat Valaika elects free agency
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers’ rotation
One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he’s unable to run
Muncy homers, Roberts gets 700th win as manager in Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over Pirates
Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan
Pickups of the Day: Say Hey to J-Hey
  Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
  Shelly Verougstraete
    ,