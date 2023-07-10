 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz
nbc_usws_usawal_extendedhl_v2_230709.jpg
Highlights: USWNT defeat Wales, 2-0 (En Espanol)
nbc_golf_uswofinalrd_230709.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz
nbc_usws_usawal_extendedhl_v2_230709.jpg
Highlights: USWNT defeat Wales, 2-0 (En Espanol)
nbc_golf_uswofinalrd_230709.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBCleveland GuardiansRalphy Velazquez

Ralphy
Velazquez

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
06:27
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Rangers versus Nationals matchup, plus a ML parlay between the Giants and Guardians taking on the Rockies and Royals.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 7: Guardians vs Royals, Blue Jays vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians RHP Quantrill on injured list with shoulder inflammation following outing against Braves
MLB Best Bets, July 6: Diamondbacks vs Mets, Guardians vs Royals
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie to continue rehab program for elbow, team hoping he returns in ’23
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals