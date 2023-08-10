Fabio Quartararo unhappy with MotoGP performance, issues warning to Yamaha

After finishing outside the top 10 in the last four rounds of MotoGP competition, Fabio Quartararo has had enough and issued his bike manufacturer a warning, saying “Yamaha is the priority because it is the brand that brought me to MotoGP - I trust Yamaha and I gave them a chance, but there won’t be a second one.”

In last week’s British Grand Prix, Quartararo qualified last, was unable to move up more than one position in the sprint race and finished 15th in the feature after sustaining crash damage with two laps remaining in the rain-slickened race.

Quartararo says he wants to see signs of improvement by the Misano test session on September 11.

“In the Misano test I want to have proof,” Quartararo told Autosport in an interview at Silverstone. “They have a month. Yamaha has been promising me things for three years in a 10-page PDF document, of which nine-and-a-half pages are not fulfilled. This year I did not want to see that PDF.

“I don’t want to see written things, what I want to see is the Misano bike, because that will be, at 95%, the one that will run in 2024. There it will be seen if Yamaha really wants me for the future.”

Last year, Quartararo was embroiled in a tight battle with Francesco Bagnaia that went to the final round. Quartararo finished fourth in that round but ceded the championship to Bagnaia, who was eighth in the rundown.

Quartararo’s trouble started midway through the 2022 season. After winning three of the first 10 races and finishing second in three other rounds, he would fail to win again and stood on the podium only twice more as Bagnaia won five of the final 10 races and was on the podium in all but two rounds.

Winless so far in 2023, Quartararo’s losing streak is now more than a year old. His last victory came in the 2022 German Grand Prix.

