Compliance Solutions Championship - Final Round
John Pak on verge of PGA Tour card after notching first Korn Ferry win
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship

nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock

  
Published June 23, 2024 06:14 PM

Because of a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be available from start to finish on Peacock, which began its broadcast at 6 p.m. ET.

The green flag was scheduled to drop shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Defending series champion Alex Palou will start on the pole position at the storied 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Click here for the starting lineup.