IndyCar results, points after Iowa Race 2: Palou, Power rebound in championship hunt

Counterbalancing mediocre finishes Saturday, Will Power and Alex Palou shined Sunday at Iowa Speedway to reassert their IndyCar championship bids.

After a season-worst 23rd because of a crash, Palou rebounded with a second place to solidify

his points lead while Power moved back into second in the standings with his first victory at Iowa.

With six races remaining in the season (and four on ovals), Palou leads by 35 points over Power. Both drivers are seeking their third IndyCar title.

Pato O’Ward slipped to third in the championship standings (52 poins behind Palou) with a sixth at Iowa.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade at Iowa Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 250-lap race on a 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

Event summary

Lap leader summary

Lap chart

Section results

Top section times

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade at Iowa Speedway with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running

3. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

4. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

5. (4) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running

6. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

7. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

8. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 250, Running

9. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running

10. (16) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 250, Running

11. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 250, Running

12. (13) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 250, Running

13. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 250, Running

14. (11) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 250, Running

15. (6) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 249, Contact

16. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Contact

17. (18) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running

18. (23) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 249, Running

19. (25) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 249, Running

20. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 249, Running

21. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 248, Contact

22. (26) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 248, Contact

23. (21) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 248, Running

24. (24) Katherine Legge, Honda, 248, Running

25. (10) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 221, Mechanical

26. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 184, Mechanical

27. (27) Conor Daly, Honda, 140, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 154.768 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 26 minutes, 38.7472 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.3915 of a second; Cautions: Two for 12 laps; Lead changes: Six among four drivers. Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-94; Palou 95-100; Power 101-106; Palou 107-203; Power 204-205; Lundqvist 206-208; Power 209-250.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race.

Here are the points standings after the season’s 11th of 17 races for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 379, Power 344, O’Ward 327, Dixon 322, McLaughlin 315, Herta 299, Kirkwood 274, Rossi 265, Newgarden 247, Ferrucci 221.

Rest of the standings: Rosenqvist 219, Ericsson 209, Lundgaard 203, Rahal 177, Grosjean 177, VeeKay 177, Armstrong 173, Lundqvist 156, Simpson 125, Fittipaldi 124, Robb 116, Rasmussen 104, Canapino 104, Harvey 80, Siegel 79, Pourchaire 75, Malukas 54, Blomqvist 46, Ilott 39, Carpenter 32, Ghiotto 27, Castroneves 26, Daly 26, Legge 24, Larson 21, Sato 19, Sowery 17, Vautier 12, Braun 10, Hunter-Reay 6, Andretti 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will return Sunday, July 21 on the streets of Toronto at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.