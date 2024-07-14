IndyCar results, points after Iowa Race 2: Palou, Power rebound in championship hunt
Counterbalancing mediocre finishes Saturday, Will Power and Alex Palou shined Sunday at Iowa Speedway to reassert their IndyCar championship bids.
After a season-worst 23rd because of a crash, Palou rebounded with a second place to solidify
his points lead while Power moved back into second in the standings with his first victory at Iowa.
With six races remaining in the season (and four on ovals), Palou leads by 35 points over Power. Both drivers are seeking their third IndyCar title.
Pato O’Ward slipped to third in the championship standings (52 poins behind Palou) with a sixth at Iowa.
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade at Iowa Speedway:
RESULTS
Here is the finishing order in the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade at Iowa Speedway with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running
2. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running
3. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running
4. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running
5. (4) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running
6. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running
7. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running
8. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 250, Running
9. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running
10. (16) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 250, Running
11. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 250, Running
12. (13) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 250, Running
13. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 250, Running
14. (11) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 250, Running
15. (6) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 249, Contact
16. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Contact
17. (18) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running
18. (23) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 249, Running
19. (25) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 249, Running
20. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 249, Running
21. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 248, Contact
22. (26) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 248, Contact
23. (21) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 248, Running
24. (24) Katherine Legge, Honda, 248, Running
25. (10) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 221, Mechanical
26. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 184, Mechanical
27. (27) Conor Daly, Honda, 140, Mechanical
Winner’s average speed: 154.768 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 26 minutes, 38.7472 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.3915 of a second; Cautions: Two for 12 laps; Lead changes: Six among four drivers. Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-94; Palou 95-100; Power 101-106; Palou 107-203; Power 204-205; Lundqvist 206-208; Power 209-250.
POINTS
Click here for the points tally in the race.
Here are the points standings after the season’s 11th of 17 races for:
Drivers
Engine manufacturers
Entrants
Pit stop performance
Top 10 in points: Palou 379, Power 344, O’Ward 327, Dixon 322, McLaughlin 315, Herta 299, Kirkwood 274, Rossi 265, Newgarden 247, Ferrucci 221.
Rest of the standings: Rosenqvist 219, Ericsson 209, Lundgaard 203, Rahal 177, Grosjean 177, VeeKay 177, Armstrong 173, Lundqvist 156, Simpson 125, Fittipaldi 124, Robb 116, Rasmussen 104, Canapino 104, Harvey 80, Siegel 79, Pourchaire 75, Malukas 54, Blomqvist 46, Ilott 39, Carpenter 32, Ghiotto 27, Castroneves 26, Daly 26, Legge 24, Larson 21, Sato 19, Sowery 17, Vautier 12, Braun 10, Hunter-Reay 6, Andretti 5.
Next race: The IndyCar Series will return Sunday, July 21 on the streets of Toronto at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.