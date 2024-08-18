IndyCar results, points after WWTR Gateway: Alex Palou extends points lead with fourth

In search of his third IndyCar championship in four seasons, Alex Palou seems in command with four races remaining in the 2024 season.

With a fourth Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, Palou increased his lead in the standings to 59 points over Colton Herta. Scott Dixon is 65 points behind in third, followed by Will Power (minus-66) and Scott McLaughlin (minus-73).

The maximum points available in a race is 54, and the minimum is five, so Palou is assured of carrying his championship lead through the Aug. 25 race at Portland International Raceway (where he won last year to wrap up his second championship).

Though he led a race-high 117 of 260 laps Saturday at WWTR Gateway, Power finished 18th because of a late crash and lost 26 points to Palou while falling from second in the standings.

Josef Newgarden notched his series-leading fifth victory at Gateway in a race that featured a track-record 21 lead changes (breaking the previous mark of 13 set in 2019 and ’22).

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 260-lap race on a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois.

Event summary

Lap leader summary

Lap chart

Section results

Top section times

Here is the finishing order of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 260, Running

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 260, Running

3. (18) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 260, Running

4. (16) Alex Palou, Honda, 260, Running

5. (25) Colton Herta, Honda, 260, Running

6. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 259, Running

7. (20) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 259, Running

8. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 259, Running

9. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 259, Contact

10. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 259, Running

11. (19) Scott Dixon, Honda, 258, Running

12. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 258, Running

13. (9) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 258, Running

14. (15) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 258, Running

15. (23) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 257, Running

16. (6) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 257, Running

17. (21) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 252, Running

18. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

19. (13) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 250, Contact

20. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 249, Contact

21. (2) David Malukas, Honda, 238, Contact

22. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 207, Contact

23. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 161, Mechanical

24. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 151, Mechanical

25. (22) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 84, Contact

26. (8) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 42, Mechanical

27. (27) Katherine Legge, Honda, 7, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 136.870 mph; Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 28.2772 seconds; Margin of victory: 1.7260 seconds; Cautions: Six for 49 laps; Lead changes: 21 among 11 drivers. Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-15; Malukas 16-26; Power 27-60; McLaughlin 61; Siegel 62-66; Rossi 67-68; Lundqvist 69; Rahal 70-74; Power 75-118; McLaughlin 119-120; Rossi 121-126; Ericsson 127-138; Dixon 139-143; Siegel 144-146; Ericsson 147; Power 148-168; McLaughlin 169-170; Robb 171-178; McLaughlin 179-199; Power 200-217; McLaughlin 218-243; Newgarden 244-260.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race.

Here are the points standings after the season’s 13th of 17 races for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 443, Herta 384, Dixon 378, Power 377, McLaughlin 370, O’Ward 345, Kirkwood 322, Newgarden 317, Rossi 277, Ferrucci 249.

Rest of the standings: Rosenqvist 249, Lundgaard 244, Ericsson 229, Armstrong 227, VeeKay 221, Grosjean 213, Lundqvist 209, Rahal 205, Fittipaldi 151, Robb 144, Simpson 138, Siegel 115, Rasmussen 109, Canapino 109, Malukas 92, Pourchaire 91, Harvey 90, Blomqvist 46, Carpenter 45, Daly 43, Ilott 39, Sowery 32, Siegel 29, Legge 29, Ghiotto 27, Castroneves 26, Larson 21, Sato 19, Vautier 12, Braun 10, Hunter-Reay 6, McElrea 6, Andretti 5

Next race: The IndyCar Series will return Sunday, Aug. 25 at Portland International Raceway at 3 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.