Josef Newgarden rebounds from spin to win at WWTR in a controversial finish with Penske teammate

After losing control of his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet with 64 laps remaining, Josef Newgarden charged back to win at World Wide Technology Raceway.

After beating Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin out of the pits on his final stop under yellow, Newgarden held on through two restarts and a red flag in the final 20 laps for his second victory this season and first since winning the 108th Indianapolis 500.

“The team needed it,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry. “They’ve done a great job. On the 2 car specifically. they’ve done a really good job. They’ve given me race-winning cars throughout the year even past Indy, and they haven’t materialized. So it’s nice to get another one on the board.”

McLaughlin finished second ahead of rookie Linus Lundqvist, who tied a career best taking third.

Extending his championship points lead, Alex Palou took fourth after Colton Herta was dropped to fifth for blocking Lundqvist in the closing laps.

Herta still moved up to second in the points standings as Will Power (who had entered 40 points behind Palou) finished 18th after getting collected in a massive crash on the Lap 240 restart.

Power was running fourth when he slowed down, and his No. 12 Chevy was rear-ended by Alexander Rossi, whose No. 7 Chevy briefly went airborne.

The race was red-flagged for 15 minutes to clear debris from the wreck, which Power blamed on Newgarden, his Penske teammate

“He just waited, then he went, he stopped, he went he stopped,” Power told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch after throwing an obscene gesture at Newgarden. “I knew that was going to happen as soon as I checked up, he checked up again. I knew I was going to get pounded.

“Man, disappointing. We had such a good car. We get to the last 10 laps of the last two races and have bad luck, but we keep fighting. That’s pretty tough now from here. I do not know why they would just keep backing up and not going. I do not understand it.”

On his team radio, Herta said Newgarden’s move was “very dirty” and worthy of a penalty. IndyCar officials reviewed the restart and took no action.

Newgarden told Henneberry “I was trying to go as late as I could at the end of the zone. I’ve done that a lot. I wouldn’t have done anything different.

“The worst part about that is obviously (Power) not making it home,” Newgarden said. “I hate that that happened at the very end. I watched it on the TV, and it kind of looked like the green (light) went out before I went just momentarily, and it caused a big accordion. So I hate that that happened.

“The last thing you want with 10 to go is to create a mess. So I wasn’t trying to do that.”

The race featured a track-record 21 lead changes, breaking the previous mark of 13 set in 2019 and ’22.