Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice "a nice ... smooth day'
Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice “a nice ... smooth day’
nbc_cbb_usc_musselmanintv_250201.jpg
Chad Baker-Mazara transfers to USC after helping Auburn reach the Final Four
Syndication: The Enquirer
IU Indianapolis fires Paul Corsaro for his treatment of players

nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson calls first day of Indianapolis 500 practice “a nice ... smooth day’
nbc_cbb_usc_musselmanintv_250201.jpg
Chad Baker-Mazara transfers to USC after helping Auburn reach the Final Four
Syndication: The Enquirer
IU Indianapolis fires Paul Corsaro for his treatment of players

nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Royals sign veteran Rich Hill to minor league deal. They would be his 14th team if called up

  
Published May 13, 2025 07:09 PM

HOUSTON — The Kansas City Royals are giving Rich Hill another chance to pitch in the big leagues.

The Royals signed the 45-year-old left-hander to a minor league deal Tuesday, and he will report soon to the club’s spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona. Once he gets up to speed, Hill likely will head to Triple-A Omaha and try to prove he can still help a major league ballclub with designs on contending for the postseason.

Kansas City entered Tuesday night’s game in Houston tied for second in the AL Central.

Hill made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2005, and he has made 248 starts and appeared in 386 games over the past two decades. He has a 4.01 ERA with 1,428 strikeouts while pitching for 13 different franchises; the Royals would be the 14th should he get called up, joining Edwin Jackson as the only players to play for that many clubs.

Hill made four appearances out of the Red Sox bullpen last season before he was designated for assignment in September. His best season was in 2016, when he went 12-5 with a 2.12 ERA while pitching for the Athletics and the Dodgers.