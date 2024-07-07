IndyCar results, points after Mid-Ohio: Alex Palou increases championship lead

The hybrid era is under way in the NTT IndyCar Series, but the championship race has a familiar feel.

Defending series champion Alex Palou, who also won the title in 2021, increased his points lead with a runner-up finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star started on the pole position but finished second to Pato O’Ward, who scored his second victory of the season.

With eight races remaining, Palou leads by 48 points over two-time champion Will Power, who finished 11th at Mid-Ohio.

O’Ward moved up three spots to third in the points standings, 70 points behind Palou.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon dropped to fourth in the points standings, 71 points behind, after finishing last when his No. 9 Dallara-Honda suffered a mechanical problem on the first lap.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

Here is the finishing order in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 80, Running

2. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

3. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

4. (4) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Running

5. (5) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80, Running

6. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 80, Running

7. (9) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80, Running

8. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 80, Running

9. (8) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 80, Running

10. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 80, Running

11. (15) Will Power, Chevrolet, 80, Running

12. (3) David Malukas, Honda, 80, Running

13. (24) Toby Sowery, Honda, 80, Running

14. (19) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 80, Running

15. (10) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 80, Running

16. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 80, Running

17. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 80, Running

18. (18) Graham Rahal, Honda, 80, Running

19. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

20. (16) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 80, Running

21. (23) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 80, Running

22. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 79, Running

23. (12) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 79, Running

24. (27) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 79, Running

25. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 79, Running

26. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 79, Running

27. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 40, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 116.071 mph; Time of race: 1 hour, 33 minutes, 22.6191 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.4993 of a second; Cautions: One for two laps; Lead changes: Four among three drivers. Lap leaders: Palou 1-28; McLaughlin 29-30; Palou 31-55; McLaughlin 56; O’Ward 57-80.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race.

Here are the points standings after the season’s ninth race for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 329, Power 281, O’Ward 259, Dixon 258, Herta 249, Kirkwood 234, Rossi 226, McLaughlin 224, Rosenqvist 192, Newgarden 186.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 182, Ericsson 180, Ferrucci 174, Grosjean 151, Armstrong 142, Rahal 139, Lundqvist 128, VeeKay 125, Rasmussen 104, Fittipaldi 103, Simpson 97, Canapino 94, Robb 92, Theo Pourchaire 75, Harvey 75, Tom Blomqvist 46, Siegel 45, Callum Ilott 39, Malukas 32, Luca Ghiotto 27, Helio Castroneves 26, Conor Daly 21, Kyle Larson 21, Takuma Sato 19, Sowery 17, Ed Carpenter 14, Tristan Vautier 12, Colin Braun 10, Ryan Hunter-Reay 6, Marco Andretti 5, Katherine Legge 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will head to Iowa Speedway for a July 13-14 race weekend doubleheader. The Saturday, July 13 race will be at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday, July 14 race will be at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.