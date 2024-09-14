IndyCar Nashville starting lineup: Palou 24th, Power fourth as Kyle Kirkwood takes pole

LEBANON, Tenn. — The IndyCar championship battle took another twist at Nashville Superspeedway, where Kyle Kirkwood captured his first career oval pole position in the final race of the 2024 season.

Because of a mediocre qualifying run and a nine-position penalty for changing an engine in the No. 10 Dallara-Honda, points leader Alex Palou will start 24th (according to IndyCar) in Sunday’s finale (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

“It wasn’t ideal,” Palou told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry. “It was a lot more comfortable this morning during practice, so we don’t really know what happened to the 10 car. The first lap wasn’t too bad, then the second lap was really, really bad. Not what we wanted, not what we needed.

“It’s not making it easier, for sure. It’s time to see what we can do. Hopefully, we can make up some spots. The car was really good this morning.”

Palou has a 33-point lead over Will Power, who qualified fourth in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet and must finish third or better to surpass the Chip Ganassi Racing driver for his third championship.

Palou can clinch his second consecutive title and third in four years by finishing ninth or better regardless of Power’s result.

Josef Newgarden, a native of nearby Hendersonville, rebounded from crashing twice in Milwaukee two weeks ago by qualifying second. The Team Penske driver said the return of IndyCar to Nashville Superspeedway after a 16-year absence had been challenging.

There were multiple practice crashes for Indy NXT and IndyCar drivers who got crossed up over a bump between Turns 3 and 4.

“The bump is definitely the overriding concern of everybody right now, and it’s kind of nice, it definitely has character,” Newgarden said. “It’s not like all over the track, it’s just this one point, but you’ve got to make up for it, and some are setting the car up around it, too. It reminds me of Iowa in Turn 1, Turn 2 when you have huge big corner bump that everyone always had to account for, so it feels a little bit like that, but I think 3 and 4 will be the tougher spot.

“The second lane, it’s just hard to say right now. I don’t know if it’s going to come in. I really hope it does. Everyone does.”

It’s the second career pole position for Kirkwood, who scored his first IndyCar victory last year after qualifying first at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“I’m stoked right now,” Kirkwood told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It’s huge for our season to end off with a pole. I was a little upset we didn’t get a win or a pole (this season), and this is our final chance to do it, and we got it done.”

Here is the IndyCar starting lineup for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile concrete oval in Lebanon, Tennessee (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, and speed):

ROW 1

1. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 201.520 mph

2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 201.352

ROW 2

3. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 200.676

4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200.628

ROW 3

5. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 200.497

6. (66) David Malukas, Honda, 200.479

ROW 4

7. (78) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200.393

8. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200.294

ROW 5

9. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 200.173

10. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 200.104

ROW 6

11. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 199.713

12. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 199.634

ROW 7

13. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 199.592

14. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 199.471

ROW 8

15. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 198.897

16. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 198.885

ROW 9

17. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 197.318

18. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 200.230 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 10

19. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 196.218

20. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 195.507

ROW 11

21. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 195.469

22. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 193.081

ROW 12

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, no speed

24. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 199.532 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 13

25. (20) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 199.146 (nine-position grid penalty)

26. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 198.060 (nine-position grid penalty)

ROW 14

27. (6) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, no speed (nine-position grid penalty)