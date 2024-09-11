IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

The NTT IndyCar Series will crown its 2024 champion on a track where it most recently raced in 2008.

Virtually everything has turned over — chassis, tires, drivers — in the 16 years since the last IndyCar event at Nashville Superspeedway, but there will be yet another variable for Sunday’s Music City Grand Prix (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock). For only the second time in IndyCar history, there will be multiple tire compounds available on an oval race.

For the two strategists tasked with making the calls for title contenders Alex Palou and Will Power, it’ll be another twist to factor into a 206-lap race with massive implications.

“There’s a lot of unknowns going into the race,” said Chip Ganassi Racing senior manager of IndyCar operations Barry Wanser, who will lead tactics for the No. 10 Dallara-Honda of Palou, the points leader. “Certainly we look at historical information, but you typically don’t make decisions off historical information. You’re racing the race. It pretty much looks to be an easy three-stop race, but it can easily be a four- or five-stop race depending how the tires play out.”

Aside from being required to use at least two sets of the alternate compound (which is softer and faster but wears more quickly) during the race, IndyCar teams will be under no restrictions for tire usage in Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions. And until two practices Saturday, they have no grasp yet of how much speed each tire will retain during the course of a run — which will be a key to plotting out when to pit.

Team Penske managing director Ron Ruzewski, the strategist for Power’s No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet, said green-flag pit stops at Nashville result in a “pretty big” loss of time.

“So you start to look at all those different factors and when you are going to pit and how much risk you are going to take,” Ruzewski said. “If the alternate does fall off, are you willing to hang yourself out? Then the caution comes out, and you’re a couple of laps down. All these things weigh through your head.

“We’ll have a better idea maybe after practice one and for sure after practice two, but at that point your bed is already made with going into the race and what you have for tires and such. It will be interesting. We’ll definitely be on our toes and really relying on all our resources.”

Palou has a 33-point lead over Power and can clinch the title with a finish of ninth or better, regardless of Power’s results.

Ruzewski said that makes it a simple win-or-else approach for Power, who is tied for the series lead with three victories this season.

“I’m going into the weekend with hope but also a sense of calmness because it’s really easy for us,” Ruzewski said. “We just have to have a perfect weekend, and then at that point really it’s up to them to lose.”

Despite having a lead to protect, Wanser said Palou also will be aiming to win on an oval for the first time.

“We don’t points race,” Wanser said. “We have to race to win because if we’re points racing, then that affects the strategy. With the alternate tires and some of that is really going to come into play potentially and play a part of the outcome of the race. We want to run up front and run a leader strategy with the goal of finishing as far forward as possible. We’re racing to win. If you can’t finish first, finish second. If you can’t finish second, finish third. That’s how we’re going into the weekend.”

Here are the details for the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR NASHVILLE START TIMES

TV: Sunday’s race broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry and Dave Burns are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:25 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m.

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 206 laps (274 miles) on a 1.33-mile concrete oval in Lebanon, Tennessee.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 78 degrees with a 42% chance of rain at the green flag.

PRACTICE: Saturday, 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m. (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. (Peacock)

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27 cars entered in the Music City Grand Prix

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 11:50 a.m. (Peacock)

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 18 cars entered in the Indy NXT race

INDYCAR MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are ET)

Saturday, Sept. 14

10-10:30 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

2:15-3:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

5:15-5:45 p.m.: IndyCar high-line practice (Peacock)

6-7 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 15

11:50 a.m.-1:05 p.m.: Indy NXT race (65 laps, Peacock)

3:30 p.m.: Music City Grand Prix (206 laps, NBC, Peacock)

2024 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Josef Newgarden dominates in season opener l Results, points

$1 MILLION CHALLENGE: Alex Palou takes big payday l Results

ROUND 2: Scott Dixon sublimely saves fuel to win Long Beach l Results, points

ROUND 3: Scott McLaughlin wins from the pole at Barber l Results, points

ROUND 4: Alex Palou wins again on the Indy road course l Results, points

ROUND 5: Josef Newgarden repeat winner at Indy 500 l Results, points

ROUND 6: Scott Dixon wins another wild Detroit race l Results, points

ROUND 7: Will Power ends 34-race winless streak at Road America l Results, points

ROUND 8: Alex Palou takes championship lead with Laguna Seca win l Results, points

ROUND 9: Pato O’Ward outduels Alex Palou at Mid-Ohio l Results, points

ROUND 10: Scott McLaughlin is an IndyCar oval winner for the first time l Results, points

ROUND 11: Will Power earns first Iowa win; Robb OK after massive crash l Results, points

ROUND 12: Colton Herta snaps two-year winless skid with victory at Toronto l Results, points

ROUND 13: Penske stays perfect on ovals in 2024 with Newgarden win l Results, points

ROUND 14: Will Power dominates in Portland victory l Results, points

ROUND 15: Pato O’Ward takes starring turn in Milwaukee l Results, points

ROUND 16: Scott McLaughlin wins amid trouble for Palou, Power l Results, points

INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBC SPORTS

After putting team on the map Romain Grosjean hopes to return to JHR

Alex Palou enters Milwaukee on the verge of a third championship

Bus Bros to Busted Bros at Team Penske

Tempers flare between Will Power and Josef Newgarden at Gateway

IndyCar enters the hybrid era at Mid-Ohio

Alexander Rossi on his Arrow McLaren exit

Christian Lundgaard leaving Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Arrow McLaren

Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough

Arrow McLaren signs Nolan Siegel to multiyear deal to drive No. 6

Why Will Power’s Road America victory was special

Nolan Siegel replaces Agustin Canapino at Road America

Indy 500 legend Parnelli Jones dies at 90

Helio Castroneves replacing Tom Blomqvist for two races

Exclusive sitdown with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden

The Indy 500’s $4.2 Million Man

Arrow McLaren and Pato O’Ward’s Indy 500: ‘Damn, this really hurts’

Kyle Larson on his disappointing attempt at The Double

GM Motorsports seeing lots of crossover in Larson’s “Double”

Would IndyCar drivers ever try “The Double” in reverse?

The logistics of Kyle Larson’s “Double” attempt

The wreath girl of the Indianapolis 500

Simon Pagenaud returns behind the wheel of an Indy car

NASCAR legend Rick Hendrick excited for first Indy 500

Kyle Larson embracing Indy 500 traditions, such as milking cow

Incredible drama, tremendous pressure in Indy 500 qualifying

IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark, insults after Sonsio Grand Prix

An interview with Roger Penske ahead of the 108th Indy 500

“There’s a lady attacking me": IndyCar drivers react to mannequin

Michael Andretti calls out Penske for push to pass scandal

“That’s a lie": IndyCar reacts to push to pass scandal

“I’m not a liar": Emotional Josef Newgarden discusses push to pass scandal

Despite suspensions, Will Power remains confident

Team Penske suspends four key team members for May

Myles Rowe focused on reaching IndyCar in 2025

Josef Newgarden disqualified from GP of St. Pete; Pato O’Ward declared winnner

Kyle Larson “finally ready” to tackle the Indy 500

Katherine Legge back at Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing and beauty brand sponsor

Prema Racing will join IndyCar with two cars for 2025 season

Major face time for Josef Newgarden at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Newgarden paces Indy 500 Open Test; Kyle Larson second fastest

Christian Lundgaard being courted by teams but putting trust in Rahal

IndyCar reacts to Pato O’Ward’s $10 million salary revelation

Marcus Ericsson fits in perfectly as new face in Andretti Global star trio

Six major issues facing IndyCar entering the 2024 season

What’s new for IndyCar teams in 2024

Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete

Dale Coyne Racing announces lineup for season opener

IndyCar stars meet with Penske executives on big issues ahead of 2024 season

Pato O’Ward signs contract extension with Arrow McLaren

Marcus Ericsson paces parade of new faces at preseason Sebring test

IndyCar reveals host of changes, including practice and restart tweaks, lighter parts, safety, hybrid details

Jon Bon Jovi to lead IndyCar field to the green flag for St. Pete season opener

Kyle Larson enjoys “old school feel” at Phoenix IndyCar test

David Malukas sidelined for season opener with injury

Callum Ilott testing for Arrow McLaren in place of Malukas

IndyCar moving season finale from downtown Nashville to superspeedway

When will IndyCar return to the streets of downtown Nashville?

Scott Dixon, Alex Palou to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans