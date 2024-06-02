IndyCar results, points after Detroit: Scott Dixon wins to take championship lead

Scott Dixon took command of the hunt for his seventh IndyCar championship, winning the caution-plagued Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to take the championship lead.

Dixon led the final 35 laps in his No. 9 Dallara-Honda for his second victory this season and the 58th of his career (nine behind A.J. Foyt’s record).

Dixon won by 0.8567 seconds over Marcus Ericsson in a race that featured eight cautions chewing up 47 of 100 laps.

The race ended with its longest green-flag run (27 laps), and Dixon, who inherited the lead under yellow after making his last stop on Lap 56, was able to conserve fuel while managing his gap to second.

Marcus Armstrong, Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, finished a career-best third, followed by Kyle Kirkwood and Alexander Rossi.

Will Power rebounded from being hit with three penalties to finish sixth, and Santino Ferrucci placed ninth after being punished for avoidable contact after an eventful Saturday practice session.

It was a rough day for many big names in IndyCar.

Coming off his second consecutive Indy 500 victory, Josef Newgarden finished 26th after a pit penalty and a late crash involving Alex Palou (who finished 14th and dropped to second in the championship standings.

Pole-sitter Colton Herta finished 19th after leading the first 34 laps, crashing on a restart after falling out of first.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 100-lap race on the 1.7-mile street course in downtown Detroit.

Event summary

Lap leader summary

Lap chart

Section results

Best section times

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running

2. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running

3. (19) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 100, Running

4. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 100, Running

5. (16) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 100, Running

6. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running

7. (12) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 100, Running

8. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 100, Running

9. (10) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 100, Running

10. (7) Theo Pourchaire, Chevrolet, 100, Running

11. (11) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 100, Running

12. (17) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 100, Running

13. (15) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 100, Running

14. (18) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running

15. (20) Graham Rahal, Honda, 100, Running

16. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 100, Running

17. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running

18. (24) Tristan Vautier, Honda, 99, Running

19. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 99, Running

20. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 99, Running

21. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 99, Running

22. (21) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 99, Running

23. (14) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 97, Running

24. (27) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 96, Running

25. (25) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 95, Running

26. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 94, Running

27. (13) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 23, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 78.251 mph; Time of race: 2 hours, 6 minutes, 7.9684 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.8567 seconds; Cautions: Eight for 47 laps; Lead changes: Five among six drivers. Lap leaders: Herta 1-33; Newgarden 34; Lundgaard 35-40; Kirkwood 41-64; Palou 65; Dixon 66-100.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race.

Here are the points standings after the season’s sixth race for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Dixon 216, Palou 198, Power 185, O’Ward 160, Rossi 150, Kirkwood 148, Herta 147, McLaughlin 141, Rosenqvist 140, Newgarden 128.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 122, Ferrucci 117, Armstrong 116, Ericsson 108, VeeKay 103, Rahal 101, Grosjean 86, Lundqvist 81, Simpson 76, Canapino 74, Fittipaldi 67, Harvey 60, Pourchaire 58, Rasmussen 55, Robb 46, Tom Blomqvist 46, Callum Ilott 39, Conor Daly 21, Kyle Larson 21, Takuma Sato 19, Castroneves 15, Ed Carpenter 14, Luca Ghiotto 14, Vautier 12, Nolan Siegel 10, Colin Braun 10, Ryan Hunter-Reay 6, Marco Andretti 5, Katherine Legge 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will head to Road American for a June 9 race with coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.