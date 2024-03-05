 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas win
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Simona Halep’s doping ban reduced, cleared to play
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season

Top Clips

GettyImages-2053468253_copy__860010.jpg
Watkins playing with ‘full confidence’ for Villa
nbc_pl_kwparta_240305.jpg
Man City deliver Man United reality check
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL

Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete for Arrow McLaren IndyCar team

  
Published March 5, 2024 11:53 AM
Callum McLaren.png

Callum Ilott was featured in an IndyCar video news conference Tuesday to discuss his ride for St. Pete (IndyCar).

Callum Ilott will drive for Arrow McLaren at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, replacing the injured David Malukas in the No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet.

Announcing the lineup move Tuesday, Arrow McLaren said in a release that the team “continues to evaluate options for its driver lineup for future tests and races as David recovers.”

Malukas had surgery last month on his left wrist, which was dislocated in a mountain biking accident. Arrow McLaren had estimated a six-week reocvery from when stitches were removed, a timeline that would peg his return to early April — before the Grand Prix of Long Beach but after the $1 Million Challenge exhibition race March 24 at The Thermal Club.

AUTO: FEB 27 IndyCar - Streets of St Petersburg Practice
IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming
The season opener has become a favorite for drivers who enjoy the atmosphere on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

During a video news conference Tuesday, Ilott said he would be available beyond St. Pete as needed. His first priority is a full-time ride for the 2024 season in the World Endurance Championship, where the former Scuderia Ferrari test driver finished third with Team JOTA in the season opener Sunday.

Ilott, who has five top 10 finishes in 36 IndyCar starts, raced the past two seasons for Juncos Hollinger Racing, which replaced the Brit with Romain Grosjean during the offseason.

He finished fifth in last year’s season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, tying a career best that he set in the 2023 season opener at St. Petersburg. Ilott had said during the Laguna Seca weekend that he would return with JHR, but he was involved in an incident in the race with teammate Agustin Canapino. Team co-owner Ricardo Juncos and Canapino both were critical of Ilott, who was subjected to a social media firestorm.

STORY WILL BE UPDATED