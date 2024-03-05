IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming

After a turbulent offseason of schedule delays and disruptions, the NTT IndyCar Series is ready to start the season in its happy place on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (noon ET, Sunday on NBC and Peacock) is a figurative and literal ray of sweetness and light that brings drivers and teams out of their Midwest hibernation in a good mood.

Arrow McLaren star Pato O’Ward spoke for many of his brethren when he told NBC Sports that St. Pete is “the perfect place to have the season opener because the town is very special.”

“I love that place,” six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who still is seeking his first victory in The Sunshine City after 19 starts (and four runner-up finishes, told NBC Sports. “ For many reasons, I’ve never won there. I really would love to; it’s at the top of my list for places to get a win. I just love kicking off the season there. It’s right around spring break. People have been cooped up in Indiana or other places that are maybe not so warm, but I love going there and kicking off the season. It’s a fantastic race. The fans are fantastic.

“It’s the best place to kick off the season.”

The 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course winds past some stunning landmarks such as the gleaming glass dome of the Salvador Dali Museum and the striking super yachts of the city’s central basin harbor.

“St. Pete is just high energy,” Alexander Rossi told NBC Sports. “It’s a season opener. It’s a party town. A lot of awesome fans turn out there. The weather is usually great. There’s boats in the harbor.

With the Salvador Dali Museum in the background, Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta lead the field of the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to the green flag (James Black/Penske Entertainment).

“So getting out of Indianapolis and into the sunshine on the beach. It’s pretty awesome. We love going there and can’t wait to get down there this year.”

Two-time St. Pete winner Will Power says St. Pete is a favorite because “it’s a quiet city, kind of a coastal town. I really enjoy going because I get a nice, relaxed feeling.”

Two-time champion teammate Josef Newgarden said the vibes are evident from just being out and about downtown.

“St. Pete just feels very IndyCar, and by that I mean the town, the city is so supportive,” the Team Penske driver told NBC Sports. “Everybody knows what’s going on. We’re like the local circus that comes to town, but it’s a fun circus across the weekend. Everybody wants to go, everybody knows about it, and you feel the energy. The restaurants that you’re walking up and down the streets going to; everybody’s engaged in what’s happening. So the atmosphere makes it a fun place to start because everybody wants it to happen.”

But this is no beach weekend for the series.

“St. Pete is always tough because everybody’s nervous,” Newgarden said. “It’s been a long offseason. You’re ready to prove yourself again. You’re trying to exude confidence throughout your team and kind of show everybody where you’re at. It’s about trying to be steady in the first event. For me, it’s always been putting points on the board. You don’t have to win the first race, but you’ve got to have a solid showing. So I think of St. Pete as survival in a lot of ways. You’ve just got to survive that start and not start from a deficit. It’s always tough to do that.”

And it’s a tough layout to tackle, too. Starting on the wide expanse of the Albert Whitted Airport runway, the circuit quickly narrows into a tight downtown layout after the first turn. Last year’s race featured its share of traffic jams and airborne crashes.

GP of St. Pete devolves into chaos on Lap 1 A wild and violent Lap 1 crash forces red flag conditions during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, as several drivers are collected and Benjamin Pedersen makes contact with Devlin DeFrancesco, launching him airborne.

“I think the unique part is it has a major challenge right from the get-go,” Graham Rahal, who scored his first career victory at St. Pete in 2008, told NBC Sports. “Turn 1, you’re entering late braking over the painted surfaces from the runway. St. Pete demands perfection in every way with very little margin for error around the track as many of us have learned.”

The technical course with high and low-speed sections is an enticing home track for Kyle Kirkwood. The Andretti Autosport driver, a two-time winner on street courses last season, lives about three hours away in Jupiter, Florida.

“St. Pete’s so cool because you actually go out on a runway that feels like a proper racetrack, and then all of a sudden, you’re in the tightest section of downtown,” Kirkwood told NBC Sports. “In some super tight corners, it produces some great racing for a street course has a lot of uniqueness, and then the fact that it’s in Florida creates some comfort for me.”

Here are the details for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend (all times are ET):

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETE START TIMES

TV: Sunday, noon ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe (whose first career IndyCar victory came at St. Petersburg 11 years ago).

Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. Telemundo Deportes on Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2024.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 12:30 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for practices and qualifying.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy Lights races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 2:45 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 9:35 a.m. (Peacock), Sunday warmup, 9:10 a.m. (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (180 miles) on a 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, including a runway of Albert Whitted Airport

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 51% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LISTS: Will be updated; yet to be released by IndyCar

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 8

8:45-9:20 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

9:35-10:10 a.m.: USF2000 practice

10:25-10:55 a.m.: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

11:10-11:40 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

11:55 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

12:30-1:30 p.m.: IndyCar autograph session

12:40-1:10 p.m.: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice

1:35-2:20 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

2:45-4 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

4:20-5:05 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

5:25-6 p.m.: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying

Saturday, March 9

8:25-9:10 a.m.: Indy NXT by Firestone practice

9:35-10:35 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

10:55-11:40 a.m.: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1

11:55 a.m.-12:40 p.m: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

1:05-1:35 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

2-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

3:45-4:30 p.m.: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2

4:45-5:30 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

Sunday, March 10

8-8:45 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

9:10-9:40 a.m.: IndyCar warmup

10:10-11:05 a.m.: Indy NXT race (45 Laps)

12:30 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NBC, Peacock)

