Jon Bon Jovi to lead IndyCar field to green for 2024 season opener in St. Petersburg

  
Published February 28, 2024 08:30 AM

The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season will get rolling with Jon Bon Jovi at the front of the grid in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will lead the field to green in the March 10 season opener as a passenger to four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who will be driving the IndyCar Fastest Seat in Sports two-seater.

“Jon is set for an electrifying and sensational experience in the Fastest Seat in Sports as he welcomes a global audience to the new NTT IndyCar Series season,” Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said in a release. “This is a terrific collaboration between SiriusXM and Meyer Shank Racing and an example of partnership activation that shines a spotlight across the whole sport.”

Bon Jovi Radio, the performer’s SiriusXM channel, will be featured as a co-primary sponsor on Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Dallara-Honda for St. Pete and the $1 Million Challenge exhibition race March 24 at The Thermal Club.

“SiriusXM has an amazing network of talent, and it is so cool to get to collaborate with them for programs like this with Bon Jovi,” MSR co-owner Jim Meyer said in a release. “It’s best of both worlds for everyone, with these artists getting exposed to IndyCar in a big way while also helping to raise the profile of these events with their fan bases.”

Rosenqvist will be making his debut with the team in the race, which will begin at noon ET on NBC.