Update: David Malukas out for at least seven weeks with injury

Arrow McLaren announced David Malukas successfully underwent hand surgery Tuesday, February 13, to repair torn ligaments in his dislocated left wrist, suffered in a mountain biking accident this past weekend. The injury was originally reported as a fractured hand.

The team estimates his recovery will be six weeks from when the stitches are removed, which is scheduled to happen on February 22.

That proposed timeline would put Malukas back in action around April 4, nearly three weeks ahead of the second points’ paying race on the Long Beach Street Circuit.

The team is currently evaluating reserve drivers for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10 and $1 Million Challenge exhibition race to be run at The Thermal Club on March 24. Both races will be televised on the NBC family of networks.

“It’s just heartbreaking for David, of course, and our entire team,” said Team Principal Gavin Ward in a release. “We’ve seen how much work he and this entire group has put into preparing for his first season in papaya. But it’s often how we recover from setbacks and adversity that defines us and our character. We will do everything we can to support David in his recovery and when he’s back on track the success will be all the sweeter.”

Malukas was scheduled to make his debut with the team in the 2024 series-opener after two seasons racing with Dale Coyne Racing.

“I’m gutted this happened, especially so close to the season,” Malukas said. “I feel horrible for the team who have worked so hard to prepare for our first season together. I will be working hard to get back on track as soon as I can. I can’t wait to go racing with the team in papaya.”

