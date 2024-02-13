David Malukas fractures hand in mountain biking accident, status for IndyCar opener in St. Petersburg unknown

David Malukas will undergo surgery to repair a fractured hand suffered in a mountain biking accident suffered over the weekend. His status for the season-opening race in St. Petersburg, 26 days away, is uncertain according to reports at IndyCar.com.

Arrow McLaren will release a timetable for his return once the surgery is completed Tuesday afternoon and they have had a chance to assess the severity of the injury.

Zach Veach is currently listed as the team’s relief driver but an announcement of whether he will drive in St. Petersburg or in one of two pre-season tests scheduled prior to that race has not yet been made.

Malukas will enter his third IndyCar season in 2024 and his first with Arrow McLaren. In two starts at St. Petersburg, he finished 26th in his rookie season and was 10th there last year. In 34 starts in the premier series, Malukas has two podium finishes, both of which came at World Wide Technology Raceway. His St. Petersburg top-10 is one of nine such finishes in his career.

In two seasons in the Indy Lights series, Malukas earned seven wins in 38 starts and finished second in the points in 2021.

