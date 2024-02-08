 Skip navigation
Unveiling of Pato O’Ward livery completes Arrow McLaren cycle

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 8, 2024 12:45 PM

Arrow McLaren completed their cycle of livery reveals with Pato O’Ward’s stunning black and orange No. 5 Dallara. In the past two days, they have also unveiled the liveries for David Malukas’ No. 6 IndyCar and Alexander Rossi’s No. 7.

With Rossi and Malukas joining Arrow McLaren this season, O’Ward is the team’s veteran after joining them in 2020. O’Ward won the pole at Elkhart Lake in only his fourth start with the team in that first season. He finished second in that event after leading a race-high 43 laps.

Pato O'Ward 2024 livery - angled front.jpg

With Arrow McLaren, O’Ward has scored four victories on four tracks. He won on the oval of Texas Motor Speedway in 2021, the Raceway at Belle Isle that same season and followed those up with another road course win at Barber Motorsports Park in 2022 and another oval victory at Iowa Speedway that July.

O’Ward did not visit victory lane in 2023 but he had a career-best seven podiums.

Pato O'Ward 2024 livery - front overhead.jpg

