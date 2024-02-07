Second of three Arrow McLaren liveries features David Malukas’ papaya and blue IndyCar

The second of three liveries from Arrow McLaren was revealed Wednesday featuring the papaya and blue Dallara of David Malukas, one day after Alexander Rossi’s orange, white and black paint scheme was introduced.

Malukas enters his third year of the NTT IndyCar series after earning a podium in each of his previous two seasons while racing for Dale Coyne. He finished second at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in 2022 and was third there in 2023.

In addition to his pair of podiums, Malukas has finished in the top 10 nine times in 34 races (26 percent of the time).

Malukas’ promotion to the senior series came after an extremely successful sophomore season in Indy Lights when he won seven of 20 races in 2021 and finished second in the points to Kyle Kirkwood. Two of Malukas’ wins that season were earned at Gateway.

IndyCar will return to the St, Louis area track August 17, 2024 on the NBC family of networks.

