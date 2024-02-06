 Skip navigation
Arrow McLaren takes to social media to reveal 2024 livery of Alexander Rossi

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 6, 2024 02:21 PM

Arrow McLaren is taking to social media to reveal the primary liveries of their three-driver team, beginning with Alexander Rossi on Tuesday, February 6. Rossi’s car is equal parts orange, white and black in what the team describes as “a modern feel to a classic throwback”.

David Malukas’ car will be revealed Wednesday morning with 2023 IndyCar champion Pato O’Ward’s No. 5 Chevrolet appearing on Thursday.

Rossi joined Arrow McLaren for the 2023 season after racing with Andretti Autosport.

In 17 races in 2023, Rossi earned one podium, (a third-place finish in the Indianapolis Grand Prix), six total top-fives and finished all but one race. He finished ninth in the points’ standings.

Alesander Rossi 2024 livery - side view.jpg

Arrow McLaren

During his IndyCar career, Rossi has amassed eight wins and seven poles in 131 starts including the 2016 Indy 500 in his rookie season. His best points finish was second in 2018.

Alesander Rossi 2024 livery - front view.jpg

Arrow McLaren

