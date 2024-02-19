Callum Ilott testing for Arrow McLaren with David Malukas out; team will confirm St. Pete lineup ‘soon’

With David Malukas likely out for the 2024 IndyCar season opener March 10 with an injured left hand, Callum Ilott will test for Arrow McLaren this week at Homstead-Miami Speedway as the team evaluates reserve drivers for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Ilott, who has a full-time ride in the World Endurance Championship this year, raced IndyCar the past two seasons for Juncos Hollinger Racing, which replaced the Brit with Romain Grosjean during the offseason. Ilott was at the Arrow McLaren shop in Indianapolis for a seat fitting last week.

“Obviously, I feel sorry for David and the team,” Ilott said in a release. “It’s not easy to be in this position, especially just ahead of the start of the season. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. I’m glad I’m able to help out the team, and it’s a privilege to test this week with Arrow McLaren. I’m thankful they’re considering me for the opportunity.”

Malukas had surgery Feb. 13 for torn ligaments in a dislocated left wrist. After being injured in a mountain biking accident, his return was estimated as early April by the team.

“We all wish David a speedy recovery, and we’re working out some options with the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew in the meantime,” Arrow McLaren team principal Gavin Ward said. “Callum had a seat fit last week and will test with us in Homestead, and we’re looking forward to working with him this week. Then, hopefully, we’ll be able to confirm our roster for St. Pete soon after.”

Arrow McLaren will be testing the new hybrid engine (which is slated for a debut after the Indy 500) from Feb. 20-22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Pato O’Ward will drive the team’s Chevrolet on the first day, and Ilott will take the wheel Wednesday. Alexander Rossi will make laps Thursday.

Ilott finished fifth in last year’s season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, tying a career best that he set in the 2023 season opener at St. Petersburg).

Ilott had said during the weekend that he would return with JHR, but he was involved in an incident during the race with teammate Agustin Canapino. Team co-owner Ricardo Juncos and Canapino both were critical of Ilott, who was subjected to a social media firestorm.