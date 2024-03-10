 Skip navigation
IndyCar GP of St. Petersburg updates: Josef Newgarden leads clean start to season opener

  
Published March 10, 2024 12:33 PM

Seeking his first street course victory in nearly two years, Josef Newgarden had led the first 20 laps of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the pole position in his No. 2 Dallar-Chevrolet.

Newgarden, whose most recent street course win came at Long Beach in April 2022, is being stalked by Felix Rosenqvist, who trails by a second in his Meyer Shank Racing debut with the No. 60 Dallara-Honda.

Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward and Marcus Ericsson (in his first start for Andretti Global) round out the top five, followed by Scott McLaughlin, Rinus VeeKay, Romain Grosjean, Will Power and Marcus Armstrong.

Newgarden was hampered by weak results on road and street courses last year, managing only one podium finish in the 12 races outside the oval schedule (where he had four victories).

Aside from a tire puncture on the opening lap for Christian Lundgaard, there were no incidents as the race began with 20 consecutive laps under green.

The 100-lap race is on NBC and being streamed on Peacock. Follow along here for live updates during the event.

Lap 1

The 20th edition of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is under way, opening the 2024 season for the NTT IndyCar Series.

Starting from the pole position for the first time in nearly two years, Josef Newgarden led the field to the green in a clean start (after last year’s race resulted in a first-lap pileup with multiple cars getting airborne).

Christian Lundgaard suffered a puncture in his right-rear tire on the opening lap, forcing the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver to limp his No. 45 Dallara-Honda into the pits. Lundgaard was able to change tires without damage but returned to the track a lap down in last.

STARTING LINEUP: The 27-car grid in order for the St. Pete GP

Rookie Christian Rasmussen had clutch problems that prevented him from joining the parade laps, but the 2023 Indy NXT champion was able to leave the grid in time for the green flag.

IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske told NBC Sports on the prerace grid that the St. Pete crowd is the largest in the race’s history.

The 100-lap race is on NBC and being streamed on Peacock.

AUTO: FEB 27 IndyCar - Streets of St Petersburg Practice
IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming
The season opener has become a favorite for drivers who enjoy the atmosphere on the Gulf Coast of Florida.