IndyCar disqualifies Josef Newgarden for violating push to pass at St. Pete; Pato O’Ward named winner

IndyCar disqualified Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin for violating its “Push to Pass” regulations in their Dallara-Chevrolets during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

As a result, Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward has been named the winner of the March 10 season opener.

Penske’s Will Power also was docked 10 points. IndyCar officials determined that Newgarden and McLaughlin used push to pass for an advantage on restarts while Power didn’t. All three entries also were fined $25,000 and forfeited prize money from St. Pete

“The integrity of the INDYCAR SERIES championship is critical to everything we do,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said in a statement. “While the violation went undetected at St. Petersburg, INDYCAR discovered the manipulation during Sunday’s warmup in Long Beach and immediately addressed it ensuring all cars were compliant for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Beginning with this week’s race at Barber Motorsports Park, new technical inspection procedures will be in place to deter this violation.”

NEW FINISHING ORDER: Click here for updated St. Pete results

The penalty drops Newgarden from first in the championship standings to 11th. Long Beach winner Scott Dixon is the new points leader; IndyCar has posted updated points standings here.

On push to parameters, IndyCar said the drivers were in violation of Rule 14.19.15 (“An indicator to enable Push to Pass will be sent via CAN communication from the timing and scoring beacon on board the Car to the team data logger. This signal must be passed on to the ECU unmodified and uninterrupted during all Road and Street Course Events.”), Rule 14.19.16 (“Race Starts and any Race Restart that occurs before the lap prior to the white flag or prior to three minutes remaining in a timed Race Event will have the Push to Pass system disabled and will be enabled for a given Car once that Car reaches the alternate Start/Finish line.”).

Per its rulebook, IndyCar said the push to pass parameters violated a Race Procedure Penalty (9.2.2) that includes the right to reposition results with a disqualification.

In a release, IndyCar said the violations were discovered in the Sunday morning practice for the the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Data from the St. Pete race then was reviewed extensively, revealing “that Team Penske manipulated the overtake system” for Newgarden, McLaughlin and Power “to use Push to Pass on starts and restarts. According to the IndyCar rulebook, use of overtake is not available during championship races until the car reaches the alternate start-finish line.”

The penalty could be appealed, but Team Penske said in a statement that it accepted the penalty and wouldn’t challenge the ruling.

“Unfortunately, the push-to-pass software was not removed as it should have been, following recently completed hybrid testing in the Team Penske Indy cars,” Team Penske president Tim Cindric said in a release. “This software allowed for push-to-pass to be deployed during restarts at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix race, when it should not have been permitted. The No. 2 car driven by Josef Newgarden and the No. 3 car driven by Scott McLaughlin, both deployed push-to-pass on a restart, which violated INDYCAR rules. Team Penske accepts the penalties applied by IndyCar.”