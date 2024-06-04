Indianapolis 500 legend Parnelli Jones passes away at 90

ST. CHARLES, Illinois – One of the greatest natural racers of all-time is gone as 1963 Indianapolis 500 winner Parnelli Jones passed away peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, June 4.

He was 90 years old.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his son, PJ Jones, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Jones passed away at Torrance Memorial Medical Center with family members at his side.

“Yes, a sad day,” four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears, who raced against Jones racing machines in USAC Indy car and Off-Road racing, told NBCSports.com.

The great Mario Andretti was both a foe on the race track, and later a friend for life with Jones. NBCSports.com contacted Andretti by phone shortly after the news broke of Jones’ passing.

“I just spoke with his family about an hour ago,” Mario Andretti told NBCSports.com. “You can never prepare for this kind of thing. He lived to be 90, but that’s no consolation.

“You want people to be around with us forever. I love that man in so many ways. As a driver, I learned so much from him. He was spectacular as a driver. There was a natural flow with him.

“Special man. We had a special friendship we developed over the years and did special things together as a family. I always kept in touch with him and kids.

“He had a partner that loved him so much, it made him retire from open wheel in 1965, Vel Miletich. “That was a beautiful thing that Vel did. He was almost like his dad.”

The Torrance, California resident had battled Parkinson’s for the past several years.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — February 1963: Driving a Mercury for car owner Bill Stroppe, Parnelli Jones of Torrance, CA, finished 15th in the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images) Parnelli Jones at the 1963 Daytona 500 — ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group

Jones was known as a driver who could race anything and drive it to victory. He was as proficient in NASCAR stock cars as he was United States Auto Club (USAC) midgets and sprint cars.

He drove JC Agajanian’s Roadster to victory in the 1963 Indianapolis 500 and four years later, came within 3-1/2 laps of driving Andy Granatelli’s revolutionary STP Turbine to victory before a $6 ball bearing broke, leaving his car to break in the north end of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after dominating the race and leading 171 laps of the 200-lap race.

In that race, it was Mario Andretti who started on pole with Jones lining up in sixth place. But it took Jones just two turns on the opening lap for the Turbine-powered machine to blow pass Andretti’s car as if it were standing still.

“I remember 1967 and I gave him a one-fingered salute on the back straightaway when he went by me,” Andretti recalled. “The Turbine car only needed 35 gallons while we needed 70 for a stint. He went by me on the back straightaway like I missed a gear.

“There was no way we could compete with that. I slipped him the bird when he drove by me.”

UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: 1967 51st Indianapolis 500 . Parnelli Jones drives the Studebaker STP Special down pit lane. the Granatelli uses a Pratt & Whitney turbine power plant. (Photo by Bob D’Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images) Parnelli Jones and the STP Turbine in 1967 — The Enthusiast Network via Getty

Jones was born in Texarkana, Arkansas and moved with his family to Fallbrook, California, at age two, and then to Torrance, California, at age seven.

He was born during the height of the Great Depression, Jones’ mother named him after a local judge – Rufus Parnell – whom she respected, christening her new son Rufus Parnell Jones.

At age 17, while racing jalopies (old cars) in Gardena, California, the town next to Torrance, Jones was in need of an alias to prevent race officials from learning that he was not yet 18, the legal age needed to compete.

Lying about his age was easy but racing as “Rufus Jones” would have gotten him thrown out because race fans from Torrance attending would have recognized his name.

Jones’ school friend, Billy Calder, came up with an idea to solve the problem. There had been a girl in their school named Nellie, and Billy used to tease Jones about her liking him.

Billy knew Jones’ middle name was Parnell, and he would joke around with him, calling him “Parnellie.” Billy painted the name “Parnellie” on the jalopy door and the rest is racing history. The “e” was dropped somewhere along the way, and he’s been known as “Parnelli” ever since.

He was married to his wife, Judy, on July 15, 1967. The couple had two sons, PJ and Page Jones. Grandchildren including Jagger, Jace, Jimmy, Joie, Jet and Moxie.

His record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was brief, but spectacular. He is the first driver to qualify at over 150 miles per hour at Indianapolis in 1962. His four laps were 150.729 miles per hour, 150.150, 150.276 and 150.326 four a four-lap average of 150.370 mph.

A former Parnelli Jones car speeds around turn 14, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Elkhart Lake’s Road America near Plymouth, Wis. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He also won the Indianapolis 500 pole in 1963. He was the 1961 Indianapolis 500 Co-Rookie of the Year with Bobby Marshman in 1961.

He made seven Indianapolis 500 starts from 1961-67 and led five of seven IndyCar 500 races for a total of 492 laps.

In the 1965 Indianapolis 500, Jones finished second to Scotsman Jim Clark.

In the 1967 Indianapolis 500, raced Andy Granatelli’s innovative and controversial STP Turbine car, dropping out while leading on lap 197 of 200 when a $6 ball bearing failed, leaving him in sixth place.

He had six USAC Indy car wins, 12 USAC Indy car pole positions in 59 USAC Indy car starts.

First USAC Indy car start was June 5, 1960, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He started 13th and finished 16th, completing 97 of 100 laps in a race won by Rodger Ward.

He had three Daytona 500 Starts (1960, 1963 & 1964), 25 USAC National Sprint Car Feature Wins, 25 USAC National Midget Feature Wins, 18 of which were After he won the 1963 Indy 500.

Jones had one USAC Midwest Sprint Car Championship (1960), two USAC National Sprint Car Championships (1961 & 1962), one USAC Stock Car Championship (1964).

He also had 22 NASCAR West Coast Stock Car wins, two Pikes Peak Hill Climb Stock Car wins (1963 & 1964) and was the SCCA Can-Am Los Angeles Times 500 winner in 1964.

He was the NASCAR Motor Trend 500 winner in 1967, the SCCA Trans-Am Champion in 1970, had two Baja 500 Off-Road wins in 1970 & 1973, two Baja 1000 Off-Road wins in 1971 and 1972.

He won four NASCAR Cup wins and three NASCAR Cup pole positions in 34 NASCAR Cup starts.

His racing career began in the early 1950s when he began racing Jalopies in Southern California.

Following numerous wins – estimated at over 100 – he progressed to NASCAR’s Pacific Coast Late Model division, NASCAR Cup, CRA Sprint cars, IMCA Sprint cars, USAC Sprint, Midget, and Indy cars.

He drove the Indianapolis 500 Pace Car in 1994 (Ford Mustang Cobra) & 1998 (Chevrolet Corvette).

Jones appeared on numerous late night TV shows including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

After his driving career was over, he became one of the most successful team owners in his era as co-owner of Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing with California businessman, Vel Miletich.

His car won the 1970 & 1971 Indianapolis 500 winner with driver Al Unser, seven USAC Indy car 500 Mile Race wins (Indianapolis, Pocono and Ontario), 53 USAC Indy car wins, 47 USAC Indy car pole positions, three USAC National Driving Championships (Al Unser 1970, Joe Leonard 1971 & 1972) and two USAC National Dirt Car Championships (Al Unser 1973, Mario Andretti 1974).

He fielded a Formula One car with driver Mario Andretti for the final two races of 1974, all 12 races in 1975, and two races in 1976, with a best finish of fourth at Anderstorp, Sweden, in June of 1975.

“The experience I had with him in Formula One, the guy was a force to be reckoned with even when he came out of the cockpit,” Andretti said. “The guy always had a great competitive team, and he created some great champions.

“He always did things right. Parnelli was a very intelligent man.

“You can never prepare for this.”

There were numerous wins in SCCA Formula 5000, AHRA drag racing, NHRA drag racing and Baja Off-Road.

Jones formed the Indy car “Super Team” with Al Unser, Mario Andretti and Joe Leonard starting with the 1972 season.

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing at the Indianapolis 500:

Year Driver Start Finish

1967 George Snider 10 26

1968 George Snider 29 31

1969 Bud Tingelstad 18 15

1970 Al Unser 1 1

1970 Joe Leonard 18 24

1971 Al Unser 5 1

1971 Joe Leonard 8 19

1972 Al Unser 19 2

1972 Joe Leonard 6 3

1972 Mario Andretti 5 8

1973 Joe Leonard 29 18

1973 Al Unser 8 20

1973 Mario Andretti 6 30

1974 Al Unser 26 18

1974 Jan Opperman 32 21

1974 Mario Andretti 5 31

1975 Al Unser 11 16

1975 Mario Andretti 27 28

1976 Al Unser 4 7

1977 Al Unser 3 3

1977 Danny Ongais * 7 20

1978 Danny Ongais * 2 18

1979 A.J. Foyt ** 6 2

*Official entrant was Interscope Racing/Ted Fields

VPJ Racing provided complete technical and team support.

**Co-entrant with A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

Jones was a strong man who could manhandle any type of racing machine and take it to victory.

But in his later years, he grew frustrated at the affects Parkinson’s had taken on his body and how he needed help for basic tasks.

A proud man, Parnelli Jones was universally revered by some of the greatest names in auto racing, including modern day greats such as Scott Dixon.

Parnelli Jones was a “Racers, Racer.”

There is no greater compliment than that.