IndyCar results, points after Iowa: Championship race significantly tightens

With a second-place finish at Iowa Speedway, Pato O’Ward moved up a spot to second in the championship standings, 37 points behind Alex Palou.

Palou, who had entered the race with a 48-point lead over Will Power, finished 23rd after a crash on Lap 176 of 250. As he chases a second consecutive championship and third overall, Palou now has four drivers with 60 points of his lead.

Power, who finished nine laps down in 18th, is 43 points behind, and six-time champion Scott Dixon, who was fourth at Iowa, is fourth in the standings, trailing his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate by 46 points.

After earning his first oval victory, Scott McLaughlin is 59 points behind Palou in fifth.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa Speedway:

Here is the finishing order in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (22) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

4. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

5. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running

6. (8) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 250, Running

7. (19) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 250, Running

8. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 250, Running

9. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 250, Running

10. (9) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 250, Running

11. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running

12. (15) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 250, Running

13. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 250, Running

14. (27) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 250, Running

15. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 250, Running

16. (21) Graham Rahal, Honda, 249, Running

17. (26) Katherine Legge, Honda, 249, Running

18. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 241, Running

19. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 228, Contact

20. (25) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 228, Contact

21. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 209, Mechanical

22. (23) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 178, Contact

23. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 175, Contact

24. (20) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 48, Contact

25. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 28, Retired

26. (14) David Malukas, Honda, 0, Contact

27. (16) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 128.098 mph; Time of race: 1 hour, 44 minutes, 41.1172 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.4814 of a second; Cautions: Six for 66 laps; Lead changes: 1. Lap leaders: Herta 1-86; McLaughlin 87-250.

POINTS

Top 10 in points: Palou 336, O’Ward 299, Power 293, Dixon 290, McLaughlin 277, Herta 270, Kirkwood 260, Rossi 250, Newgarden 221, Rosenqvist 209.

Rest of the standings: Ericsson 202, Ferrucci 202, Lundgaard 190, Armstrong 162, Grosjean 157, VeeKay 155, Rahal 153, Lundqvist 137, Fittipaldi 114, Simpson 113, Robb 107, Rasmussen 104, Canapino 94, Harvey 80, Pourchaire 75, Siegel 63, Blomqvist 46, Ilott 39, Malukas 32, Ghiotto 27, Castroneves 26, Carpenter 24, Daly 21, Larson 21, Sato 19, Legge 18, Sowery 17, Vautier 12, Braun 10, Hunter-Reay 6, Andretti 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will return Sunday to Iowa Speedway for a race at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.