Christian Lundgaard leaving Rahal Letterman to join Arrow McLaren in 2025, replacing Alexander Rossi

  
Published July 2, 2024 01:12 PM
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – The biggest prize on the IndyCar driver market will take his helmet to Arrow McLaren Racing next season.

Christian Lundgaard, currently with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will replace departing driver Alexander Rossi in the No. 7 Chevrolet in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Arrow McLaren issued a brief announcement shortly before 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The driver from Denmark will join Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel on the three-car team next season.

Lundgaard is currently 11th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings.

The statement said Rossi and the team “mutually parted ways.” He is currently in his second full season at Arrow McLaren but so far has yet to win a race with the Zak Brown-owned team.

The 22-year-old Lundgaard has had a strong start to his IndyCar career with a win on the streets of Toronto in 2023. He also has two poles and three podiums throughout his early career.

He is the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which he’s raced for through his three seasons in IndyCar.

Lundgaard is from Hedensted, Denmark, and remains the only Danish driver in history with a race win.

Before launching a professional career in North America, Lundgaard was an Alpine development racer competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship where he earned two wins and nine podiums across the 2020-21 seasons. He also raced with Alpine in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship and produced a win, two podiums and two poles.

Arrow McLaren has one of the youngest teams in IndyCar with the addition of Lundgaard, who joins 25-year-old O’Ward and 19-year-old Siegel.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500