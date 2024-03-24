IndyCar Thermal $1 Million Challenge live updates: Felix Rosenqvist wins first heat; Grosjean, VeeKay crash

Felix Rosenqvist won the opening heat of the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club, where Romain Grosjean and Rinus VeeKay were among the big losers.

Grosjean and VeeKay crashed in the first turn on the 17-turn, 3.067-mile road course, ending their chances at a big payday before the all-star exhibition hardly began.

The incident started when Grosjean’s No. 77 Dallara-Chevrolet was rear-ended by six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Dallara-Honda. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver then ran into VeeKay’s No. 21 Dallara-Chevry, leaving both cars with heavy damage.

Grosjean, who also grew agitated with an AMR safety worker while leaving the scene, had yet to see the replay when interviewed by NBC Sports’ Marty Snider.

“I got hit under braking,” Grosjean said. “I haven’t seen the footage, but I got hit really badly in the back, and then the car spun. Who’s going to pay for the damage? We come here with nothing on the line, we do nothing wrong, and the car’s completely smashed. Yeah. What are you going to do? It’s not what we signed up for.”

An IndyCar spokesman confirmed that Grosjean’s actions with the safety worker would be reviewed for a possible penalty.

Dixon was contrite about the contact with Grosjean.

“There was a lot going on, that’s for sure,” Dixon told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Initially, Herta and i got into it. Grsojan went to the left, and I thought he was going all the way to the left, which was going to open up the middle. And all of a sudden, he started to fade back to the right.

“Everybody stopped so early, a lot earlier than I thought we were going to, especially with the massive headwind. Obviously, I don’t want to collect anybody, and I apologize to anyone collected in that incident. It was all going on in a short period of time, and sometimes that happens, unfortunately.”

Roseqnvist won the 10-lap heat from the pole position, advancing to the main event with Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Christian Lundgaard, Agustin Canapino and Colton Herta.

Failing to reach the 12-car main event were Nolan Siegel, Santino Ferrucci, Will Power, Kyle Kirkwood, Sting Ray Robb, Dixon, VeeKay and Grosjean.

“It’s an awesome start,” Rosenqvist told Snider. “Man,it felt like a long race. Super pleased with my team, Meyer Shank Racing. This is a great start for us.”

A second heat race will determine the other six slots in the main event.

