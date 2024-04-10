Josef Newgarden leads Day 1 of rain-shortened Indy 500 test; Kyle Larson second fastest

Picking up where he left off last May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Josef Newgarden paced the first day of the Open Test for the 108th Indy 500.

After starting two hours earlier at 9 a.m. ET because of a grim forecast, an afternoon shower cut short the session shortly after 2 p.m. (four and a half hours early).

Newgarden, who won his first Indy 500 last year in his 12th attempt (which tied a track record), turned a lap at 228.811 mph in his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet during a two-hour morning session for veterans on the 2.5-mile oval.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Session I l Session II l Combined l Rookie Orientation Program

It’s possibly a good omen for the two-time IndyCar champion. The Team Penske star also was fastest in the Indy 500 Open Test last year and in 2022.

“We’re not trying to do it because I had no idea,” Newgarden told IndyCar.com. “I didn’t know it was three years in a row. We want to check off things on our list. Obviously, it’s been right at the front, which is a good sign.”

Kyle Larson, who is attempting to make his Indy 500 debut but was allowed to practice with the veterans after passing his Rookie Orientation Program last fall, was second fastest at 226.384 mph.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion is driving the No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in a joint effort with Hendrick Motorsports aimed at making Larson the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.

“Getting in some traffic and feeling the turbulent air,” Larson told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch in a Peacock interview. “The first time I got in traffic, I think my tires still had good grip, so I was surprised. It didn’t feel that different in traffic. Then the last time, I was building understeer, and Newgarden got by me and I was super tight behind him.

“I’m just trying to learn all that and process all that and learn what I can do in the car to compete. Timing the runs behind me and trying to figure out any bit of racecraft today, which is tough. But I get an idea of things and notes in my head. I feel like I’ve gotten more comfortable with the clutch. So far, so good.”

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon was third fastest (226.346), followed by two-time series champion (and defending Indy 500 pole-sitter) Alex Palou (226.201) and Colton Herta (225.907)

Testing is scheduled to resume from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Peacock will have full coverage.