 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_picks_240410.jpg
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
nbc_golf_gcpod_supergroup_240410.jpg
Rory set to benefit from Masters supergroup?
nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_picks_240410.jpg
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
nbc_golf_gcpod_supergroup_240410.jpg
Rory set to benefit from Masters supergroup?
nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josef Newgarden leads Day 1 of rain-shortened Indy 500 test; Kyle Larson second fastest

  
Published April 10, 2024 05:55 PM

Picking up where he left off last May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Josef Newgarden paced the first day of the Open Test for the 108th Indy 500.

After starting two hours earlier at 9 a.m. ET because of a grim forecast, an afternoon shower cut short the session shortly after 2 p.m. (four and a half hours early).

Newgarden, who won his first Indy 500 last year in his 12th attempt (which tied a track record), turned a lap at 228.811 mph in his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet during a two-hour morning session for veterans on the 2.5-mile oval.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Session I l Session II l Combined l Rookie Orientation Program

It’s possibly a good omen for the two-time IndyCar champion. The Team Penske star also was fastest in the Indy 500 Open Test last year and in 2022.

“We’re not trying to do it because I had no idea,” Newgarden told IndyCar.com. “I didn’t know it was three years in a row. We want to check off things on our list. Obviously, it’s been right at the front, which is a good sign.”

Kyle Larson, who is attempting to make his Indy 500 debut but was allowed to practice with the veterans after passing his Rookie Orientation Program last fall, was second fastest at 226.384 mph.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion is driving the No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in a joint effort with Hendrick Motorsports aimed at making Larson the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.

“Getting in some traffic and feeling the turbulent air,” Larson told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch in a Peacock interview. “The first time I got in traffic, I think my tires still had good grip, so I was surprised. It didn’t feel that different in traffic. Then the last time, I was building understeer, and Newgarden got by me and I was super tight behind him.

Indianapolis 500 Open Test - Wednesday_ April 10_ 2024_Large Image Without Watermark_m99795.jpg
What Kyle Larson, Indy 500 drivers said on the first day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The NASCAR champion was among the rookies on track as the Brickyard was open for business.

“I’m just trying to learn all that and process all that and learn what I can do in the car to compete. Timing the runs behind me and trying to figure out any bit of racecraft today, which is tough. But I get an idea of things and notes in my head. I feel like I’ve gotten more comfortable with the clutch. So far, so good.”

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon was third fastest (226.346), followed by two-time series champion (and defending Indy 500 pole-sitter) Alex Palou (226.201) and Colton Herta (225.907)

Testing is scheduled to resume from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Peacock will have full coverage.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
When is the Indy 500? That answer and more in this primer on the world’s biggest race
All the pertinent details and information you need for the 108th Indianapolis 500, which will happen May 26.