 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 14
U.S. Olympic men’s water polo roster announced for Paris Games
MotoAmerica Talen Cup KTM bike.JPG
MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_615race_240618.jpg
Bellocio powers to Copper Horse Handicap win
nbc_smx_mitchpaytonintv_240618.jpg
Payton unpacks Pro Circuit’s journey to 300 wins
nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 14
U.S. Olympic men’s water polo roster announced for Paris Games
MotoAmerica Talen Cup KTM bike.JPG
MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_615race_240618.jpg
Bellocio powers to Copper Horse Handicap win
nbc_smx_mitchpaytonintv_240618.jpg
Payton unpacks Pro Circuit’s journey to 300 wins
nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nolan Siegel replaces Theo Pourchaire for rest of IndyCar 2024 season at Arrow McLaren

  
Published June 18, 2024 03:01 PM

Arrow McLaren has announced its fourth — and presumably final — driver for its No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet in 2024, announcing Nolan Siegel will replace Theo Pourchaire for the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season.

Siegel made his second IndyCar start two weeks ago at Road America, where he finished 23rd. Siegel was in the No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet in place of Agustin Canapino, who skipped the race after being embroiled in a controversy that involved Pourchaire being abused on social media by Canapino’s fans.

Siegel worked with Arrow McLaren sporting director Tony Kanaan while trying to qualify for the 108th Indy 500 last month. Though he failed to qualify, he made an impression with Kanaan. With Siegel’s stock on the rise after winning Le Mans with United Autosports’ No. 22 in the LMP2 category, Arrow McLaren decided to pull the No. 6 from Pourchaire, who had been announced as its driver for the rest of the season last month.

Siegel, the 2023 Indy NXT rookie of the year, will take over the ride starting with Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the final nine races this year. He made his debut with Dale Coyne Racing in the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club and also finished 20th in the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Siegel, 19, will become the youngest driver on the IndyCar grid.

Arrow McLaren started the 2024 season with David Malukas its No. 6 driver. But Malukas never made a start for the team after he was injured in a preseason bike riding accident and subsequently fired in April. Callum Ilott and Pourchaire had split time in the No. 6 through the first seven races this season.