Indy 500 live blog: Marcus Ericsson’s nightmarish season continues in Lap 1 wreck

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Ericsson’s nightmarish season continued on Lap 1 of the Indy 500.

The 2022 Indy 500 winner, who finished second to Josef Newgarden last year on a final-lap pass, was collected in a crash in the first corner as rookie Tom Blomqvist lost control of his No. 66 Dallara-Honda on entry.

Ericsson slammed his steering wheel as his No. 28 Dallara-Honda came to a rest and then stomped away from the scene of the crash while tossing away a driving glove and throwing up his hands in frustration.

The Swede, who moved from Chip Ganassi Racing to Andretti Global this season, already had finished outside the top 15 in three of the first four races. He barely made the Indy 500 field after crashing his primary in practice.

“I can’t believe it,” Ericsson told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It’s unbelievable. It’s just so frustrating, I don’t know what to say. We had to work so hard, the team did such a good job rebuilding that car. We fight it all last weekend, we fight it all week to be good and then this happens. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it.”

Pietro Fittipaldi and Callum Illott also were involved in the crash. Fittipaldi was unable to continue, but Ilott soldiered on after banging wheels. Ilott had started from the rear after mechanical problems on the pace laps.

Blomqvist, who was making his Indy 500 debut, took the blame for the wreck.

“I’m just so disappointed for the guys,” he told NBC Spors’ Dave Burns. “I haven’t had a racing mistake all month long, and I make a silly error like that at the start.

“I just got too low, clipped the curb and spun me around. I’m gutted for the guys involved in that mess. I’m disappointed for the team. Theyv’e worked so so hard. I think the cars are really, really good in these race conditions. I’m just sad for them more than anything. I’m obviously very annoyed.”

Through six laps, Blomqvist, Ericsson and Fittipaldi were out of the race along with Marcus Armstrong, who suffered an apparent engine problem.

At the front, the Team Penske trio of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden remained 1-2-3 while Santino Ferrucci jumped from sixth to fourth ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi and Kyle Larson.

Stay tuned here for live updates during the race.

Race begins after four-hour delay

Though Kyle Larson’s attempt at 1,100 miles of “The Double” will go unfulfilled, the 108th running of the Indy 500 finally got under way at 4:45 p.m. ET, a delay of exactly four hours from the originally scheduled green flag.

Per an IndyCar spokesman, the Indy 500 will be run until 8:15 p.m. ET in agreement with local law enforcement to ensure an orderly and safe egress from the track. Barring any lengthy delays, the three-and-a-half-hour window should be enough time to run 200 laps.

The updated tentative schedule for the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/gvFlbN2VPg — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2024

Larson, who was attempting to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, will stay in Indianapolis to start the Indy 500 and miss the 6:22 p.m. green flag of the Coke 600.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and team owner Rick Hendrick told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider that he plans to head to Charlotte Motor Speedway immediately after he’s done in Indy and relieve Justin Allgaier, who is starting the No. 5 Chevrolet.

The Indy 500 is being shown on NBC and Peacock.