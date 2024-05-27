IndyCar results, points after the 2024 Indy 500: Josef Newgarden first repeat winner in 22 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The 108th Indy 500 was worth the wait.

After a four-hour rain delay resulted in a 4:45 p.m. ET green flag, The Greatest Spectacle in Racing delivered one of the most action-packed endings in its century-plus history.

Josef Newgarden edged Pato O’Ward by 0.3417 seconds to become the first back-to-back winner at the Indy 500 since Helio Castroneves in 2001-02 with the record-extending 20th victory in the event for Team Penske.

Several marks fell during the race:

—There were a record 18 leaders.

—Each of the 18 leaders finished on the lead lap, beating the event record of 11 set last year.

—The 49 lead changes were the fourth-most in In Indy 500 history (behind last year’s 52, 54 in 2016 and 68 in 2013).

There also were 649 passes, the most since 2017.

Newgarden made his winning move on O’Ward in Turn 3 of Lap 200.

It’s the second consecutive year that the Indy 500 has been decided on a last-lap pass (Newgarden beat Marcus Ericsson in 2023) but only the fourth time overall in a race that dates to 1911 (the other two were Sam Hornish Jr. over Marco Andretti in 2006 and Dan Wheldon beating passed JR Hildebrand in 2011).

“From our side, we left it all on the track,” Newgarden said. “There was nothing that we were going to come home and regret. I definitely felt that way in the final (lap). I’m like, ‘We’re going to put it all on the line.’ You have to if you want to win Indy. That’s just the way it’s got to be, especially nowadays.

“It was enough. Our car was so fast, and it was pretty good. It was a little hairy at the end as far as the trickiness, but we had it all day as far as the commitment and the car and the team, and we laid it all out there in Turn 3.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the Indy 500 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running

2. (8) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running

3. (21) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

4. (4) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 200, Running

5. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 200, Running

6. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 200, Running

7. (11) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 200, Running

8. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 200, Running

9. (7) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 200, Running

10. (29) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running

11. (15) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 200, Running

12. (24) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 200, Running

13. (28) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 200, Running

14. (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running

15. (33) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running

16. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 200, Running

17. (17) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running

18. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, Running

19. (26) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 200, Running

20. (20) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 200, Running

21. (18) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 200, Running

22. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 199, Running

23. (13) Colton Herta, Honda, 170, Contact

24. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 145, Contact

25. (19) Marco Andretti, Honda, 113, Contact

26. (12) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 106, Contact

27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 55, Mechanical

28. (27) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 27, Contact

29. (31) Katherine Legge, Honda, 22, Mechanical

30. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 6, Mechanical

31. (25) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 0, Contact

32. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 0, Contact

33. (32) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 167.763 mph; Time of race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 49.4079 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.3417 of a second; Cautions: Eight for 46 laps; Lead changes: 49 among 18 drivers; Lap leaders: McLaughlin 1-23; Robb 24-26; Daly 27-31; Robb 32; McLaughlin 33-34; O’Ward 35; Daly 36-42; McLaughlin 43-48; Rasmussen 49; McLaughlin 50-57; Daly 58-64; Robb 65-76; McLaughlin 77-87; VeeKay 88-91; Rahal 92; Lundgaard 93; VeeKay 94-96; Lundgaard 97-99; Newgarden 100-112; McLaughlin 113-125; Newgarden 126-129; McLaughlin 130; Rossi 131;Ferrucci 132; Dixon 133-134; O’Ward 135-136; Dixon 137-140; Daly 141-143; Robb 144-150; Dixon 151-154; O’Ward 155; Rossi 156-159; O’Ward 160; Rossi 161-163; O’Ward 164; Rossi 165; O’Ward 166-169; Dixon 170-171; Palou 172; VeeKay 173; Kirkwood 174-175; Ilott 176; Carpenter 177-179; Larson 180-183; Simpson 184-186; Rossi 187; Newgarden 188-190; Rossi 191-192; Newgarden 193-194; O’Ward 195; Newgarden 196-198; O’Ward 199; Newgarden 200.

POINTS

Here are the points standings after the season’s fifth race for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Top 10 in points: Palou 183, Dixon 163, Power 157, O’Ward 134, Herta 134, McLaughlin 131, Newgarden 122, Rossi 120, Rosenqvist 116, Kirkwood 115.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 102, Ferrucci 95, Rahal 87, VeeKay 87, Armstrong 81, Grosjean 79, Lundqvist 73, Simpson 70, Ericsson 68, Canapino 56, Rasmussen 51, Fittipaldi 50, Harvey 47, Blomqvist 46, Robb 46, Ilott 39, Theo Pourchaire 38, Daly 21, Larson 21, Sato 19, Carpenter 14, Luca Ghiotto 14, Castroneves 10, Colin Braun 10, Nolan Siegel 10, Hunter-Reay 6, Andretti 5, Legge 5.

Next race: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which has moved from Belle Isle to the streets of downtown, will take place June 2 with coverage starting at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.