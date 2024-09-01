IndyCar results, points after Milwaukee Race 2: Alex Palou on verge of his third championship

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Despite a tumultuous Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile, Alex Palou has a relatively smooth path to his third championship with one race remaining.

Palou, who finished 29 laps down in 19th because of an apparent electrical problem in his No. 10 Dallara-Honda, will enter the Sept. 15 season finale at Nashville Superspeedway with a 33-point lead over Will Power, who sliced only 10 points off his deficit.

Depending on bonus points for a pole position and laps led, Palou essentially can clinch the title with a ninth place or better in Nashville regardless of where Power finishes.

Scott McLaughlin earned his third victory this season (and second consecutive on an oval), tying him with Pato O’Ward and Power for the series win lead in 2024.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Race 2 at the Milwaukee Mile:

1. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

3. (18) Colton Herta, Honda, 250, Running

4. (12) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 250, Running

5. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 250, Running

6. (6) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 250, Running

7. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 250, Running

8. (19) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 250, Running

9. (14) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 250, Running

10. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

11. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 249, Running

12. (25) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 248, Running

13. (24) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 248, Running

14. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running

15. (22) Katherine Legge, Honda, 246, Running

16. (23) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 243, Running

17. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230, Retired

18. (21) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 221, Contact

19. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 221, Running

20. (5) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 215, Contact

21. (27) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 181, Mechanical

22. (9) David Malukas, Honda, 126, Mechanical

23. (26) Graham Rahal, Honda, 123, Contact

24. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 86, Mechanical

25. (11) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 23, Mechanical

26. (3) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 6, Contact

27. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 5, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 120.334 mph; Time of race: 2 hours, 6 minutes, 31.3981 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.4558 of a second; Cautions: Six for 57 laps; Lead changes: 13 among 7 drivers. Lap leaders: Newgarden 1-4; McLaughlin 5-43; Power 44-54; Ferrucci 55-56; Legge 57-58; Power 59-96; Ferrucci 97-100; Power 101-115; Rossi 116-161; McLaughlin 162-163; Herta 164-187; McLaughlin 188-198; Herta 199-217; McLaughlin 218-250.

POINTS

Here are the points standings after the season’s 16th of 17 races for:

Top 10 in points: Palou 525, Power 492, McLaughlin 475, Herta 462, Dixon 443, O’Ward 419, Kirkwood 384, Newgarden 365, Rossi 350, Ferrucci 339.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 301, Rosenqvist 301, Ericsson 292, VeeKay 282, Armstrong 272, Lundqvist 255, Grosjean 246, Rahal 244, Fittipaldi 177, Robb 175, Simpson 174, Rasmussen 147, Siegel 142, Harvey 126, Malukas 125, Agustin Canapino 109, Daly 99, Theo Pourchaire 91, Legge 56, Tom Blomqvist 46, Ed Carpenter 45, Toby Sowery 45, Callum Ilott 39, Luca Ghiotto 27, Helio Castroneves 26, Kyle Larson 21, Takuma Sato 19, Tristan Vautier 12, Juri Vips 11, Colin Braun 10, Ryan Hunter-Reay 6, Hunter McElrea 6, Marco Andretti 5.

Next race: The IndyCar Series will race Sunday, Sept. 15 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.